TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles

After finishing pre-conference play with a record of 4-3-2, Texas State soccer approaches its first Sun Belt matchup against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with deepened experience and confidence.

Texas State started off hot this season, winning three of its first four games. Meanwhile, junior forward Mady Soumare emerged as the Bobcats’ leading scorer with three goals.

“I think it’s phenomenal for [Soumare’s] confidence,” Head Coach Steve Holeman said after Texas State’s victory over the University of the Incarnate Word. “She’s a player that’s improved quite a bit, and she’s just gonna get better and better.”

Now, Soumare continues to lead the pack with five goals and 11 points.

Since then, the Bobcats’ momentum shifted as they slashed their way to a 2-0-1 record while defeating Texas A&M-Commerce and McNeese State and drawing against Baylor.

Through its early performance this season, Texas State tested the waters and has a good idea of what its starting lineup will look like for conference play.

Soumare leads the offensive pack alongside senior forward Zoe Junior who holds a goal and three assists to her name. In the midfield, fifth-year Mya Ulloa and sophomore Victoria Meza combined for 11 points with three assists.

Defensively, senior Lucy Hart leads the team in minutes played with 776, indicating her tenure with the maroon and gold. One question left to be answered, however, is who the starting goalkeeper will be for the Bobcats.

Sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper broke out last season and ended it with a .776 save percentage after earning the starting role over senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman. This season, the two have split up playing time to compete once again.

“It’s a great situation for coaches to be in to have two very good goalkeepers, but it can be a difficult situation for goalkeepers because [if] you’re the second-best goalkeeper you might not get on the field, but you can be the fifth-best forward and you’re playing,” Holeman said.

While Texas State answered questions of capability by going positive in its pre-conference matches, much more will be answered in the coming weeks as it advances toward conference play.

Texas State will begin its 2024 Sun Belt Conference campaign this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lafayette, Louisiana versus the Ragin’ Cajuns before ending its road stretch. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

