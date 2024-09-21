73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
September 21, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

After finishing pre-conference play with a record of 4-3-2, Texas State soccer approaches its first Sun Belt matchup against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with deepened experience and confidence.

Texas State started off hot this season, winning three of its first four games. Meanwhile, junior forward Mady Soumare emerged as the Bobcats’ leading scorer with three goals.

“I think it’s phenomenal for [Soumare’s] confidence,” Head Coach Steve Holeman said after Texas State’s victory over the University of the Incarnate Word. “She’s a player that’s improved quite a bit, and she’s just gonna get better and better.”

Now, Soumare continues to lead the pack with five goals and 11 points.

Since then, the Bobcats’ momentum shifted as they slashed their way to a 2-0-1 record while defeating Texas A&M-Commerce and McNeese State and drawing against Baylor.

Through its early performance this season, Texas State tested the waters and has a good idea of what its starting lineup will look like for conference play.

Soumare leads the offensive pack alongside senior forward Zoe Junior who holds a goal and three assists to her name. In the midfield, fifth-year Mya Ulloa and sophomore Victoria Meza combined for 11 points with three assists.

Defensively, senior Lucy Hart leads the team in minutes played with 776, indicating her tenure with the maroon and gold. One question left to be answered, however, is who the starting goalkeeper will be for the Bobcats.

Sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper broke out last season and ended it with a .776 save percentage after earning the starting role over senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman. This season, the two have split up playing time to compete once again.

“It’s a great situation for coaches to be in to have two very good goalkeepers, but it can be a difficult situation for goalkeepers because [if] you’re the second-best goalkeeper you might not get on the field, but you can be the fifth-best forward and you’re playing,” Holeman said.

While Texas State answered questions of capability by going positive in its pre-conference matches, much more will be answered in the coming weeks as it advances toward conference play.

Texas State will begin its 2024 Sun Belt Conference campaign this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lafayette, Louisiana versus the Ragin’ Cajuns before ending its road stretch. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

For more information and updates on Texas State soccer, visit universitystar.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Documentary captures TXST mariachi student's journey to San Marcos
Texas State senior defensive specialist Brooke Johnson (12) hugs Head Coach Sean Huiet during Senior Day, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
TXST cross country aims for successful season
Towels line the floor to soak up floodwater in room 301A of Falls Hall Friday, Sept. 13.
Flooding in Falls Hall causes at least four freshmen to relocate
Texas State junior accounting major Sebastian Perez Diaz registers to vote during the Hispanic-Serving Institution Community Day event, Monday, Sept. 10, 2024 in LBJ Ballroom.
Voter registration efforts increase before elections
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) accepts a pass from her teammate during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer closes out non-conference schedule with win at McNeese State
More in soccer
Texas State midfielder fifth year student Mya Ulloa (8) directs her teammates on the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State and Baylor draw off of last second goal from Alormenu
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats force a draw on the road against No. 13 Cowgirls
Texas State forward freshman Sydney Bassa (20) takes a penalty kick during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Cougars down Texas State behind hat trick performance
Texas State junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) fights for control of the ball against her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State falls to Colorado State in defensive battle
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
More in Sports
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hurdles over an Arizona State defender, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Turnovers, penalties plague TXST against Sun Devils in nationally broadcasted game
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) scrambles around the Arizona State defense, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State football's first loss of the season
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes ninth at Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is sacked by the Texas State defense, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats lose hard fought battle to Sun Devils
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes 12th at McGuire Invitational
Donate to The University Star