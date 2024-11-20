45° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat soccer proves progression during Holeman era

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
November 20, 2024
Texas State Athletics
Texas State head soccer coach Steve Holeman breaks out the team after the spring game against Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer Head Coach Steve Holeman capped off his third season with the Bobcats after competing in their first Sun Belt (SBC) Championship. Under his leadership, the program progressed to new heights that reflect a growing culture.

Holeman arrived in San Marcos with 27 years of coaching experience, most recently spending six seasons with Lamar University, where he earned four conference titles and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments.

Since bringing his knowledge to Texas State as the second-ever head coach in history, the Bobcats have achieved accomplishments that prove a positive trajectory.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, so that’s a long time. I mean, the game has completely changed. The landscape of everything we do is completely changed,” Holeman said. “What has stayed the same the philosophy of working hard, the idea of developing relationships with players, motivating them to be their best and doing everything we can to be successful.”

In 2022, the Bobcats led a competitive season with a record that landed them the No.5 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, where they fell short in round one against James Madison University 0-1.

After the 2022 season, four seniors graduated from Bobcat soccer, and six new players signed for the 2023 season.

The 2023 season was Holeman’s first year forming a team he knew more personally, including players recruited under his leadership. The season exposed flaws that needed to be ironed out before fans saw a more unified squad. Despite a worsened conference record of 3-3-4, which placed the Bobcats as the lowest seed in the SBC Tournament, Texas State went to the semi-finals for the first time since 2018, though they fell in round two to South Alabama 1-2.

Holeman continued to build the Bobcat roster for the 2024 recruitment year and successfully brought in multiple players who proved impactful for Texas State.

Freshman forward Helen Alormenu, freshman forward Sydney Bassa and transfer sophomore Kaylie Smith all left a clear mark on Texas State soccer during the 2024 season, their first year with the team.

Alormenu totaled three goals and 618 minutes, Bassa totaled four goals and 574 minutes and Smith accumulated four goals, five assists, and 1,515 minutes and was named the 2024 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Although the Bobcats fell short 2-3 in the SBC Championship match, they were seeded the highest in Holeman’s history at No. 3, forging their way to the final match for the first time ever.

“The seniors [felt] that was their chance, and the returning players feel like, oh, we came that close, so next year, we’re going to do it,” Holeman said. “For the seniors I think they look and think back to the last five years, four or five years… and know that they had a really successful season, this is the best year ever.”

Looking forward to the 2025 season, Texas State will say goodbye to graduating playmakers midfielder Mya Ulloa, goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman, defender Kennley Bradley, defender Lucy Hart, midfielder Madi Goss, defender Anna Dunch and forward Zoe Junior.

In fall 2025, Texas State will start a new journey to a championship game in search of redemption for an SBC ring.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) throws a pass versus the Southern Miss defense, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
True freshman Brad Jackson delivers in first career game
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt volleyball 2024 conference tournament preview
city hall entrance 2
San Marcos City Council votes to reverse Tantra live music decibel limit
Councilmember Amanda Rodriguez is sowrn-in by her sister, Monday, Nov. 18 at City Hall in San Marcos.
San Marcos mayor, councilmember sworn in, runoff election approved
TXST plans for on-campus housing as enrollment increases
TXST plans for on-campus housing as enrollment increases
Reshape history education for a diverse campus
Reshape history education for a diverse campus
More in soccer
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats suffer heartbreaking loss in Sun Belt Championship versus No. 1 Dukes
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer advances to Sun Belt Championship in record-making fashion
Texas State junior midfielder Lily Erb (11) kicks the ball past a Georgia Southern defender. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State kicks off conference tournament with statement win
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats reel in Sun Belt Conference honors as 2024 postseason rolls in
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats embark on journey for Sun Belt title, prepare for battle with Mountaineers
Texas State junior midfielder Lily Erb (11) keeps the ball away from a Georgia Southern defender, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soumare nets two as Texas State closes out regular season on senior night
More in Sports
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Morgan Hill secures double-double as Texas State women’s basketball dominates Sul Ross State
Members of Texas State's offense celebrates senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scoring a touchdown against Southern Miss. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Football bowl game projections
Texas State fifth-year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against James Madison, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats close out regular season with series sweep over Dukes
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats become bowl eligible for second year in a row after Homecoming win
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together between sets during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Alumni invest in Taraflex for Texas State Volleyball
Donate to The University Star