Texas State kicks off conference tournament with statement win

Hunter Machon, Sports Contributor
November 5, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State junior midfielder Lily Erb (11) kicks the ball past a Georgia Southern defender. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer opened the Sun Belt Conference tournament with a shutout of six-seed Appalachian State for the second time in just over a week in a commanding 2-0 win Monday at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama.

The two teams played each other eight days earlier in their penultimate game of the season. The Bobcats secured that victory through a late goal but were able to do their damage earlier in this matchup.

The first goal of the tournament came from fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa in the 24th minute after junior forward Mady Soumare picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch before sending a left-footed pass out right to Ulloa, who calmly slotted home the opening goal.

The Bobcats took control of the match from the jump and refused to let up the pressure; the team sent six first-half strikes toward redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack’s goal, forcing one save. The Bobcat defense was immense in diffusing any glimmer of a chance for the Mountaineers, allowing senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman to have an uneventful first 45 minutes.

The second half consisted of more of the same for Head Coach Steve Holemans’ squad, who found an insurance policy in the form of a second goal just four minutes into the second half. After a free kick, senior forward Zoe Junior flicked on a header toward the Mountaineer’s penalty area that was taken down expertly by a great touch from Soumare, who beat her defender before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home the second goal of the match.

Texas State attempted to maintain the lead, but the Mountaineers wouldn’t go down without a fight as they rallied off four second-half strikes goalbound, forcing Chrisman into her first action of the night. Chrisman ended the game with two saves and a clean sheet.

The Bobcats now hold an 8-2-1 record in all-time meetings against Appalachian State and are on an unbeaten streak of four games without a loss, including three straight wins against the Mountaineers.

The Bobcats will aim to continue rolling through their competition on the way to conference glory, but they will need to get past the seven-seed Coastal Carolina in the semi-finals.

The Chanticleers are coming off an opening-round upset victory over the two-seed South Alabama.

Kickoff between Texas State and Coastal Carolina is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

