Bobcat soccer says bye to history-setting seniors

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
December 4, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer finished its 2024 season with a series of accolades and broken records, making it to the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time since 2018. At the end of the season, Bobcat soccer said goodbye to nine seniors, six of whom spent their entire collegiate careers at Texas State.

A few accolades include the Bobcats seeing their first positive outcome in program history against a ranked team with a draw against #13 Oklahoma State, maintaining their longest win streak since 2018 and appearing in the Sun Belt Championship. 

The list of seniors includes goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman, midfielders Madi Goss and Mya Ulloa, forward Zoe Junior and defenders Kennley Bradley, Anna Dunch, Angela Gatto, Lucy Hart and Haley Shaw.

Head Coach Steve Holeman said this group of seniors greatly impacted this season’s success and has redefined the program entirely.

The seniors have meant everything to this program,” Holeman said. “They’re leaving a legacy. They set a standard for years to come. The bar and expectations are now very high because once you achieve a certain level; anything less is obvious.”

Six seniors started in all 22 regular-season games this season and contributed 39 out of the 43 goals scored this season. While at Texas State, the entire group of nine seniors accumulated 20,442 minutes of total game time.

“I wouldn’t give my time at Texas State or playing soccer up for the world,” Bradley said. “It has shaped me and given me so many lessons to take, even just beyond soccer. My time here was extraordinary.”

Bradley stated her success in her final two years fills her with gratitude while still leaving her feeling bittersweet. While positively reaffirming her 18 years of playing soccer, the idea of closing this chapter in her life left a lingering feeling of sorrow throughout the season.

“It’s helped me to feel like a part of something that’s bigger than just a soccer team,” Bradley said. “It’s just helped me to feel overall happy and super thankful.”

Ulloa, a fifth-year senior, stated the seniors’ motivations and drives were high at the start of the season compared to past ones, cultivating a hunger to make her mark in her final year.

“We were playing for something for our last year, we wanted to do something we had never done,” Ulloa said. “Something lit up in us and we wanted to make it a good team for the younger players. I wanted to do something we had never done, we told we told each other we would make it, and we did.”

Holeman stated this group of seniors has impacted his approach to coaching, emphasizing the need for strong team chemistry.

“They’ve brought a lot of lessons from on the field and off the field and showed how important real relationships are,” Holeman said. “We worked really hard on our team chemistry because when you care about each other off the field and in the locker room, you see success more success on the field.”

Texas State soccer will return for the 2025 season in August 2025.

Donate to The University Star