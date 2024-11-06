71° San Marcos
Bobcat soccer advances to Sun Belt Championship in record-making fashion

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
November 6, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

In its first Sun Belt Conference semifinal game since 2018, Texas State soccer defeated Coastal Carolina 4-0, solidifying a spot in the Sun Belt Conference final championship game Wednesday night at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama. 

Wednesday’s game marked the first time in program history that four goals had been scored in a conference tournament match. 

Junior midfielder Lily Erb started the action early with a goal in the third minute. Shooting from the top of the box, Erb surpassed the goalie and landed the bender shot in the top right corner.

Just six minutes later, fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa doubled the Bobcat lead with an assist from junior forward Mady Soumare. This was Ulloa’s fifth goal this season and 11th career goal.

Texas State returned energized from halftime and netted its third goal in the 50th minute. After receiving the ball from a midfield kick, sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza battled through three Coastal Carolina defenders before slipping it between the goalposts.

The night’s final goal came from a penalty kick awarded to sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith in the 64th minute. This is Smith’s third goal and follows her recent naming as the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Playtime was halted in the 66th minute due to severe weather conditions but continued after 80 minutes of delay.

For Coastal Carolina, sophomore forward Julia Ziegenfuss led the team efforts with three goal attempts, with redshirt sophomore forward Tamlyn Parkes following closely behind with two.

The lone shot on goal for the Chanticleers came from junior forward Stella Lawson in the 53rd minute to the bottom center, ultimately saved by sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper.

The Bobcats will advance to the final round, where they will play either Old Dominion or James Madison at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star