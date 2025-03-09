57° San Marcos
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
March 9, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Victoria Meza, Nina Norshie and Bobcat soccer alumni Juana Plata were called up to play with their respective national teams for the CONCACAF February Women’s International window.

Current midfielder Victoria Meza and alumni Juana Plata played for the El Salvador women’s national team, while recently recruited defender Nina Norshie was called to compete for the Ghana women’s national team.

El Salvador played two friendly matches against Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador. The first match finished with El Salvador falling 4-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Meza graced the starting lineup, marking this game as her 13th appearance with the El Salvador team.

The second friendly was on Saturday, Feb. 22nd, and saw a 3-2 victory in favor of El Salvador. This was Plata’s third consecutive year on the El Salvador roster and her 10th appearance in game. Plata currently is playing for Cruz Acul of Liga MX.

The Ghana National team had two friendly matches scheduled in Casablanca, Morocco: the first against the Morocco National team on Feb. 21 and the second against Raja Athletic Women on Feb. 24. This is Norshie’s fourth year permanently representing the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Ghana’s first match ended in a last-minute 1-0 loss. Moments before kickoff, the second friendly against the Raja Athletic Women’s Club was canceled.

Texas State soccer will return for an alumni match on March 22 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

