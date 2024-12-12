57° San Marcos
Categories:

Texas State soccer earns three United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team nominations

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
December 12, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Three Texas State soccer players were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team Thursday.

The United Soccer Coaches recognizes and celebrates top athletes registered in the NCAA. Players get nominated by their respective head coaches and are then voted on by women head coaches within the respective regions.

Senior defender Kennley Bradley and sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza were named to the Southwest Region third team roster while junior forward Mady Soumare was named an honoree on the Southwest Region second team.

Prior to the 2024 season, the last time a Bobcat was chosen was defender Juana Plata in 2022 to the All-Southwest second team.

Soumare led the roster in goals scored and assists at nine and six, respectively. Meza followed closely behind with five assists but topped the board in shots taken at 47. Bradley finished the season with the most minutes played at 1,868 along with one goal scored. Combined, the trio accumulated 87 shots and over 4,000 minutes in the 2024 season.

Texas State tied James Madison University and South Alabama with the most nominations at three a piece.

Tags:
