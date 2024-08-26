74° San Marcos
Texas State sparks win streak as Soumare nets two against Cardinals

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
August 26, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State forward junior Mady Soumare (9) dribbles the ball across the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Junior forward Mady Soumare scored two goals as Texas State soccer (2-1-0) defeated the University of the Incarnate Word (1-1-1) 4-0 Sunday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex in the first matchup between the programs since 2022.

Contrary to their matchup against I-35 rival UTSA, where the teams combined for 26 fouls, the Bobcats and Cardinals totaled 16 fouls Sunday.

Soumare punched first for the Bobcats in the third minute after putting her first shot wide. Her recovery-turned-solo goal made for her second goal of the season.

“[Soumare is] a player that’s improved quite a bit,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “She’s going to get better and better. So, it’s nice to see her being productive.”

In goal, sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper made her second start of the season while posting five saves and, with help from senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman, recorded her second clean sheet of the season.

“I wouldn’t take all the credit for this one because Chrisman came in and made some great saves at the end,” Draper said. “I mean, [this win] means a lot for our goalkeeper department, for sure. It’s really a confidence boost.”

With help from senior forward Zoe Junior’s goal in the 19th minute, Texas State went up 3-0 as Soumare netted her second goal of the night and her third of the season in the 67th. Freshman forward Sydney Bassa made a penalty in the 85th minute for the Bobcats’ final goal.

UIW showed flashes of skill in the attacking third but ultimately didn’t penetrate the Bobcats’ defense. A penalty kick in the 59th minute by the Cardinals offered potentially their greatest opportunity but went wide off the Bobcats’ right post.

Texas State will attempt to extend its winning streak against Colorado State University this coming Thursday.

Kick-off between Texas State and Coloardo State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

 

  • Texas State junior forward Mady Soumare (9) pushes the ball past the Incarnate Word goalkeeper to score the first goal of the game, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State senior defender Haley Shaw (19) kicks the ball upfield against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State midfielder fifth year student Mya Ulloa (8) directs her teammates on the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State senior defender Anna Dunch (14) kicks the ball past Incarnate Word defenders, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) accepts a pass from her teammate during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State junior forward Mady Soumare (9) moves past two Incarnate Word defenders to attempt a goal, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State defender senior Kennley Bradley (12) kicks the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State defender senior Kennley Bradley (12) kicks the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State junior forward Mady Soumare (9) pushes the ball past the Incarnate Word goalkeeper to score the Bobcats first goal of the game, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State defender senior Anna Dunch (14) gains possession of the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State defender senior Lucy Hart (3) prepares to throw the ball into play during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State midfielder fifth year senior Mya Ulloa (8) traps the ball to gain possession during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State forward junior Mady Soumare (9) runs to steal the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State junior forward Mady Soumare (9) gains control of the ball, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State forward freshman Sydney Bassa (20) takes a penalty kick during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • Texas State players celebrate forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '

  • The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    '
