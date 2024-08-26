Texas State sparks win streak as Soumare nets two against Cardinals

Junior forward Mady Soumare scored two goals as Texas State soccer (2-1-0) defeated the University of the Incarnate Word (1-1-1) 4-0 Sunday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex in the first matchup between the programs since 2022.

Contrary to their matchup against I-35 rival UTSA, where the teams combined for 26 fouls, the Bobcats and Cardinals totaled 16 fouls Sunday.

Soumare punched first for the Bobcats in the third minute after putting her first shot wide. Her recovery-turned-solo goal made for her second goal of the season.

“[Soumare is] a player that’s improved quite a bit,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “She’s going to get better and better. So, it’s nice to see her being productive.”

In goal, sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper made her second start of the season while posting five saves and, with help from senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman, recorded her second clean sheet of the season.

“I wouldn’t take all the credit for this one because Chrisman came in and made some great saves at the end,” Draper said. “I mean, [this win] means a lot for our goalkeeper department, for sure. It’s really a confidence boost.”

With help from senior forward Zoe Junior’s goal in the 19th minute, Texas State went up 3-0 as Soumare netted her second goal of the night and her third of the season in the 67th. Freshman forward Sydney Bassa made a penalty in the 85th minute for the Bobcats’ final goal.

UIW showed flashes of skill in the attacking third but ultimately didn’t penetrate the Bobcats’ defense. A penalty kick in the 59th minute by the Cardinals offered potentially their greatest opportunity but went wide off the Bobcats’ right post.

Texas State will attempt to extend its winning streak against Colorado State University this coming Thursday.

Kick-off between Texas State and Coloardo State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.