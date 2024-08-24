81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

Bobcats defeat I-35 rival in home opener

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
August 24, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its first goal scored by junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) during the game against Old Dominion, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State women’s soccer (1-1) took on I-35 rival the University of Texas-San Antonio (2-1) resulting in a 1-0 win for the Bobcats and snapped a two-game winning streak for the Roadrunners Thursday, Aug 22 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Each team totaled 13 attempts at goal, with junior midfielder Lily Erb earning Texas State’s team-high of three shots. Junior forwards Alexis Neal and Mady Soumare tied for second at two apiece.

The Bobcats claimed an early lead from a shot off a throw-in in the 19th minute. Soumare received a deflection from fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa and successfully angled a shot in at the top of the crossbar for her fifth career goal as a Bobcat.

It was a physical game on both ends of the pitch, with 16 UTSA fouls and 10 for the Bobcats. Additionally, one yellow card was given to UTSA sophomore midfielder Sophie Morrin and a red card to junior midfielder Jordyn Hyland late in the first half.

Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper earned one save in the first half and four in the second. This five-save performance marked her first shutout of the season.

Despite the Roadrunners having more shots on goal at five to the Bobcat three, Texas State came out victorious and increased its home record against Roadrunners to 4-2. This win earned the Bobcats their smallest margin in team history against UTSA.

The Bobcats stay at home as they look to win consecutive games for the first time this season against the University of Incarnate Word.

Kick-off between Texas State and Incarnate Word is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
(From left to right) Vice President for Research Shreekanth Mandayam, Vice President for Student Success Cynthia Hernandez, Provost Pranesh Aswath, President Kelly Damphousse, Chief Financial Officer Eric Algoe and Vice President of Texas State Round Rock Julie Lessiter discuss future of the university at State of Texas State speech Friday, Aug. 23 at University Events Center.
State of Texas State speech addresses university successes, goals
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: tight ends
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: outside hitters
Unit 6115 is sealed off with caution tape after a fire in a vacant apartment at The Cottages at San Marcos on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
San Marcos officers investigate student apartment fire
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Dunch scores first career goal in 2-1 season-opening loss
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball 2024 season preview
More in soccer
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State women's soccer 2024 season preview
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer wins exhibition match over Abilene Christian 4-2
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper rallies her teammates during the game versus Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Fast reflexes and confidence: Caitlyn Draper reflects on successful freshman season
Texas State redshirt freshman defender Kate Roberts (24) dribbles the ball down field during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State's season ends with heartbreaking loss to undefeated South Alabama
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball down the side of the field during the game against TSU, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Meza represents El Salvador and Texas State soccer
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball ranked first on Pre-Season Coaches Poll
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: wide receivers
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the women's pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
Donate to The University Star