Bobcats defeat I-35 rival in home opener

Texas State women’s soccer (1-1) took on I-35 rival the University of Texas-San Antonio (2-1) resulting in a 1-0 win for the Bobcats and snapped a two-game winning streak for the Roadrunners Thursday, Aug 22 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Each team totaled 13 attempts at goal, with junior midfielder Lily Erb earning Texas State’s team-high of three shots. Junior forwards Alexis Neal and Mady Soumare tied for second at two apiece.

The Bobcats claimed an early lead from a shot off a throw-in in the 19th minute. Soumare received a deflection from fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa and successfully angled a shot in at the top of the crossbar for her fifth career goal as a Bobcat.

It was a physical game on both ends of the pitch, with 16 UTSA fouls and 10 for the Bobcats. Additionally, one yellow card was given to UTSA sophomore midfielder Sophie Morrin and a red card to junior midfielder Jordyn Hyland late in the first half.

Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper earned one save in the first half and four in the second. This five-save performance marked her first shutout of the season.

Despite the Roadrunners having more shots on goal at five to the Bobcat three, Texas State came out victorious and increased its home record against Roadrunners to 4-2. This win earned the Bobcats their smallest margin in team history against UTSA.

The Bobcats stay at home as they look to win consecutive games for the first time this season against the University of Incarnate Word.

Kick-off between Texas State and Incarnate Word is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.