Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions

Texas State soccer’s sharpshooters gave it the edge against Texas A&M-Commerce as it won its first contest since Aug. 25. Three Bobcats scored en route to the 3-1 win at Lion Soccer Field in Commerce, Texas.

In their first-ever match against the Lions, the Bobcats put on a clinic in every third of the pitch. Playing in its seemingly frequent physical form, Texas State posted more fouls with nine compared to the Lions’ six while outshooting the Lions narrowly, 14 to 13.

The Bobcats and Lions posted the same amount of shots on target, but Texas State finished its shots where it counted.

Fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa, freshman forward Sydney Bassa and sophomore forward Halle Garcia scored in this Bobcat victory, while Ulloa earned Player of the Match and Garcia netted her first goal of the season.

The Lions clawed back in the 53rd minute to cut the deficit, but couldn’t hold momentum.

Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper posted her third win of the season while allowing a 4:1 save-to-goal ratio. Her allowed goal was arguably a perfectly placed header.

In the assist column, junior midfielders Chloe Jones and Alexis Neal along with sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith all contributed an assist.

With a win behind them and proof they can compete throughout each third of the pitch, Texas State will approach conference play after its matchups against Baylor and McNeese on Sept. 15 and 19, respectively.

Kickoff between Texas State and Baylor is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Betty Lou Mays Field in Waco. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.