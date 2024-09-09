60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
September 9, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer’s sharpshooters gave it the edge against Texas A&M-Commerce as it won its first contest since Aug. 25. Three Bobcats scored en route to the 3-1 win at Lion Soccer Field in Commerce, Texas.

In their first-ever match against the Lions, the Bobcats put on a clinic in every third of the pitch. Playing in its seemingly frequent physical form, Texas State posted more fouls with nine compared to the Lions’ six while outshooting the Lions narrowly, 14 to 13.

The Bobcats and Lions posted the same amount of shots on target, but Texas State finished its shots where it counted.

Fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa, freshman forward Sydney Bassa and sophomore forward Halle Garcia scored in this Bobcat victory, while Ulloa earned Player of the Match and Garcia netted her first goal of the season.

The Lions clawed back in the 53rd minute to cut the deficit, but couldn’t hold momentum.

Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper posted her third win of the season while allowing a 4:1 save-to-goal ratio. Her allowed goal was arguably a perfectly placed header.

In the assist column, junior midfielders Chloe Jones and Alexis Neal along with sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith all contributed an assist.

With a win behind them and proof they can compete throughout each third of the pitch, Texas State will approach conference play after its matchups against Baylor and McNeese on Sept. 15 and 19, respectively.

Kickoff between Texas State and Baylor is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Betty Lou Mays Field in Waco. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
The history of the I-35 Rivalry
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
Texas State Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, John Fleming, sits below his Olympic torch, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Old Main.
Texas State dean brings Olympic values, experience to campus
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
More in soccer
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats force a draw on the road against No. 13 Cowgirls
Texas State forward freshman Sydney Bassa (20) takes a penalty kick during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Cougars down Texas State behind hat trick performance
Texas State junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) fights for control of the ball against her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State falls to Colorado State in defensive battle
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Texas State forward junior Mady Soumare (9) dribbles the ball across the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State sparks win streak as Soumare nets two against Cardinals
More in Sports
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Field.
Texas State and UTSA prepare for latest chapter of I-35 Rivalry
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
University Star sports section UTSA game predictions
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats leave Roadrunners in the dust, secure rivalry win
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Takeaways from volleyball's weekend at the Rice Invitational
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's week one win against Lamar
TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne
TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne
Donate to The University Star