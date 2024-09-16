81° San Marcos
Texas State and Baylor draw off of last second goal from Alormenu

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
September 16, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State midfielder fifth year student Mya Ulloa (8) directs her teammates on the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

After a two-hour weather delay, freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu led Texas State soccer to a last-minute 2-2 draw against Baylor University Sunday night at Betty Lou Mays Field in Waco in her collegiate debut.

“This was a really good game tonight. Our girls took the weather delay in stride and played really well throughout,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman. “I’m proud of our effort and commitment to play until the final whistle.”

It was a constant offensive battle with a combined 40 attempts at goal and 19 fouls.

Sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper led the field in saves with 10, bringing her total amount to 103.

The night’s first goal came from junior forward Mady Soumare, who sent a pass to sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza. Meza then turned and aimed at the left post, landing the ball in the back of the net to put Texas State up 1-0 in the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, the Bears shut down Texas State’s momentum with an arched shot from junior forward Tyler Isgrig, tying the game.

In the 71st minute, Baylor struck again with a pass from redshirt sophomore defender Natalie Vatter from center field to graduate student midfielder Kai Hayes, bringing the Bears up 2-1.

In the final 18 seconds of the match, fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa intercepted a Baylor kick and popped it back toward the goal line. Alormenu received it and turned immediately to find the top corner of the net, tying the match at 2-2.

“This [match] is one more positive step in our preparation for the Sun Belt,” Holeman said.

Texas State will play its final non-conference game against McNeese University

Kick-off between Texas State and McNeese State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19th, at Cowgirl Field in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

