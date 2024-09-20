Soccer closes out non-conference schedule with win at McNeese State

Associate Head Coach Henry Zapata earned the Texas State soccer coaching staff a yellow card for dissent this Thursday as Texas State defeated McNeese University 2-1 at Cowgirl Field in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

This game marks the Bobcats’ first away win against the Cowgirls since 2010, and Texas State now holds a 19-11 lead in its history against McNeese.

Zapata quickly and respectfully inherited the yellow card in the 59th minute, allowing the game to continue without further rebuttal.

Meanwhile, Texas State peppered the net. 14 Bobcats posted 33 shots and 18 shots on target compared to McNeese’s two shots with just one on target. Senior goalkeeper Jackie Kelly posted 16 saves for the Cowgirls.

Junior forward Mady Soumare found the back of the net in the 25th minute after finding an assist from senior forward Zoe Junior. Soumare now tops the 2024 goal column with five for the maroon and gold.

Freshman forward Grace Denison scored the Cowgirls’ lone goal while tying the game up in the 59th minute with a perfectly placed finish to the bottom left corner.

After McNeese responded, freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu took the lead back for the Bobcats, winning a header for her second goal in her second appearance this season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper kept her form getting herself in the win column but did so with help from Texas State’s defense as she made no saves.

The Bobcats will now move onto conference play beginning with a match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Kick-off between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Home Bank Soccer/Track Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.