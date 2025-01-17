55° San Marcos
Categories:

Texas State tennis spring season preview

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
January 17, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.

Texas State tennis will open the spring season on Saturday during a pre-conference tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after returning from a successful fall semester of tournament play and taking final preparations for Sun Belt Conference matches.

The opening serve of the season will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Southeast Missouri State Cardinals in Stillwater, Oklahoma. For the first time in history, Texas State will face the No.4 Oklahoma State University Cowgirls at 5 p.m.

Next, the Bobcats will fight for their first win since over I-35 rivals, the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners, since 2015 on Saturday, Jan. 25 in San Antonio.

The Bobcats will compete in 11 pre-conference matches before transitioning into Sun Belt Conference play beginning on March 8, including 11 additional matches.

Dynamic pair Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora will return to the court following a standout spring 2024 season. Fortuno recorded 12 winning matches in singles and 11 in doubles alongside Lora, both statistics ranking highest among the team.

The spring 2025 roster is complete with eight players, welcoming back five returning Bobcats and three new athletes who all competed throughout tournament play during the fall.

In the 2025 season, the Bobcats will work towards an improved record from their 2024 spring season, where the team earned a 5-5 conference record, placing them as the 8th seed in the conference tournament before ultimately facing defeat in the second round against Georgia State University.

