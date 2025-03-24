Texas State tennis remains undefeated at home with win over Ragin’ Cajuns

Callie Creath, Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme each registered two wins to defeat the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 4-1 on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Texas State improves to 7-0 at home on the season and continues to push toward the top of the Sun Belt Conference standings.

Doubles

In the opening match of the day, Fortuno and Simme defeated Angelique Berrat and Ana Martinez Vaquero 6-2.

Texas State secured the doubles point in the second game as Creath and Kiana Graham downed Ivana Castillo and Jenaila Prulla 6-4 on court three.

The court two matchup between the pairs of Chantajah Mills and Emily Niers against Nina Krecklenberg and Rocio Navarro was in a 5-5 deadlock when it was left unfinished.

Singles

Simme’s perfect singles season remained intact on court five as she easily handled Karolina Skowronska in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to give the Bobcats the 2-0 lead. Simme improves to 12-0 on the season in singles play and 23-5 overall.

The Bobcats quickly went up 3-0 as Creath got her second win of the day as she dominated Prulla 6-2, 6-1 on court two.

The Ragin’ Cajuns got themselves on the board on court six, where Krecklenberg beat Mills in two sets, 6-2, 6-3, bringing the score to 3-1 and giving life to the visitors.

Louisiana’s hope quickly shut down as Fortuno got her second win of the day over Vaquero 7-5, 6-0 to put the Bobcats up 4-1 and rule out any chance of a comeback.

The matches on courts one and three were left unfinished as the Bobcats secured the victory. Graham and Angelique Berrat were in a deadlock on court one, 3-6, 6-3, while Niers was headed to a third set against Navarro 6-2, 3-6 when the matches were called off.

The win makes it three straight wins in conference play for the Bobcats, who improve to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in conference on the season. The Bobcats remain second in the Sun Belt Conference standings, one game behind Old Dominion.

Texas State will look to continue this run of form next weekend as it travels to Mississippi to take on Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are 4-8 on the season and will carry a three-match losing streak into the contest with the Bobcats. The match will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.