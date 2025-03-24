One09West
82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State tennis remains undefeated at home with win over Ragin’ Cajuns

Hunter Machon, Sports Reporter
March 24, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates at the match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Callie Creath, Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme each registered two wins to defeat the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 4-1 on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Texas State improves to 7-0 at home on the season and continues to push toward the top of the Sun Belt Conference standings.

Doubles

In the opening match of the day, Fortuno and Simme defeated Angelique Berrat and Ana Martinez Vaquero 6-2.

Texas State secured the doubles point in the second game as Creath and Kiana Graham downed Ivana Castillo and Jenaila Prulla 6-4 on court three.

The court two matchup between the pairs of Chantajah Mills and Emily Niers against Nina Krecklenberg and Rocio Navarro was in a 5-5 deadlock when it was left unfinished.

Singles

Simme’s perfect singles season remained intact on court five as she easily handled Karolina Skowronska in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to give the Bobcats the 2-0 lead. Simme improves to 12-0 on the season in singles play and 23-5 overall.

The Bobcats quickly went up 3-0 as Creath got her second win of the day as she dominated Prulla 6-2, 6-1 on court two.

The Ragin’ Cajuns got themselves on the board on court six, where Krecklenberg beat Mills in two sets, 6-2, 6-3, bringing the score to 3-1 and giving life to the visitors.

Louisiana’s hope quickly shut down as Fortuno got her second win of the day over Vaquero 7-5, 6-0 to put the Bobcats up 4-1 and rule out any chance of a comeback.

The matches on courts one and three were left unfinished as the Bobcats secured the victory. Graham and Angelique Berrat were in a deadlock on court one, 3-6, 6-3, while Niers was headed to a third set against Navarro 6-2, 3-6 when the matches were called off.

The win makes it three straight wins in conference play for the Bobcats, who improve to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in conference on the season. The Bobcats remain second in the Sun Belt Conference standings, one game behind Old Dominion.

Texas State will look to continue this run of form next weekend as it travels to Mississippi to take on Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are 4-8 on the season and will carry a three-match losing streak into the contest with the Bobcats. The match will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore #24 Kate Bubela celebrates an out for the Bobcats at the game against the University of Arkansas on Feb. 6, 2025.
Bobcats and Chanticleers light up scoreboard in 14-12 barn burner
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) runs home after a home run against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Chase Mora shines as Bobcats complete sweep against Arkansas State
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Texas State softball falls to Coastal Carolina in second game of the series
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball clinches weekend series versus Red Wolves
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
John Frazier earns Coach of the Year honors
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) and senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrate a touchdown during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football to hold Pro Day
More in Sports
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball snaps six-game losing streak against Arkansas State
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) holding a mound visit with junior catcher Megan Kelnar (00) against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats softball shutout by Coastal Carolina
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) celebrates as he completes a home run, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Texas State baseball hosts red-hot Arkansas State
Texas State junior guard Josh O'Garro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Joshua O'Garro set to enter transfer portal
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron's new technique leads to historic season
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Four Bobcats earn USTFCCCA All-American Second Team honors
More in tennis
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno hits the ball against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates after a winning hit against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State tennis closes out pre-conference play with eight-match win streak
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven
Donate to The University Star