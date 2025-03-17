Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves

Texas State tennis improved its Sun Belt record to 3-1 after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves 4-1 on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Bobcats are back to building a winning streak, currently at two, after breaking their 10-win streak against Coastal Carolina on March 9.

Doubles

Texas State’s Callie Creath and Kiana Graham added to their extensive win column by grabbing the first victory of the day in a sweeping 6-0 set.

The Red Wolves served up a challenge and won the second doubles match, 3-6, against Emily Niers and Chantajah Mills.

Securing the doubles point for Texas State, Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme clutched their match 6-4.

Singles

Arkansas State quickly responded to dropping the doubles point and earned the first win of singles play when Loles Carbo Chova defeated Maria Lora 6-2, 6-2.

Texas State quickly regained control of the match as Graham Dominated her opponent 6-2, 6-4.

Niers Brought Texas State one step closer to a win with a victorious 6-4, 6-2 match.

For her second win of the day, Fortuno brought in the fourth and final Bobcat point during a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The Bobcats will stay home for their next match against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. The teams will meet at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 23.