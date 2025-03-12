Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped

For the first time since Jan. 25, the Texas State women’s tennis team (10-3) lost a match. The Bobcats fell 4-0 at the hands of Coastal Carolina (7-3) on Sunday at the Stevens Tennis Complex in Conway, South Carolina. The loss to the Chanticleers snapped Texas State’s nine-match winning streak.

Texas State dropped two of the three doubles matches to begin the day in Conway to drop the doubles point to Coastal. From there, the Bobcats fell in three singles matches, giving Coastal the 4-0 match victory.

“Tough loss today, we just got beat,” Texas State head coach Kendall Brooks said. “We came out a bit flat in doubles and didn’t play great, and then just couldn’t get anything going in singles. The effort was there, but not enough today.”

Doubles

Coastal won the doubles point after winning matches on courts one and two. Court one saw the team of Maria Lora and Sofia Fortuno lose by a tally of 3-6. Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme’s 2-6 loss on court two gave Coastal the victory it needed to claim the doubles point.

Callie Creath and Kiana Graham were ahead in their match 4-3, but it went unfinished as the doubles point had already been won by the Chants.

Singles

Coastal made quick work of the Bobcats in singles play, winning three matches in straight sets to put an end to the Bobcats’ day in Conway.

Fortuno, Lora and Graham all dropped their matches on their respective courts in almost identical scores. Fortuno and Graham each lost in straights 2-6, 2-6. On court six, Lora fell 2-6, 3-6 putting an end to the match.

All three of Creath’s, Simme’s and Emily Niers‘ matches went unfinished as the match had been decided.

Texas State will return home to continue conference play. The Bobcats next match will take place on March 14, against Louisiana-Monroe (3-4). Match time is set for 1 p.m. at Bobcat Tennis Complex.