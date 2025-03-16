64° San Marcos
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks

Hunter Machon, Sports Reporter
March 16, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.

The Texas State women’s tennis team defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) Warhawks 4-0 on Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Bobcats get back into the win column after suffering their first loss in ten games last time out against Coastal Carolina. Texas State is now 10-1 in its last eleven outings and has improved to 2-1 in conference play.

Doubles:

On court one, Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme got the first of their two wins on the day, defeating Vanja Cado and Mariam Hatem 6-3, giving the Bobcats the early doubles advantage.

On court three, Callie Creath and Kiana Graham improved to 8-2 together on the season as they beat Enna Krnjic and Camila Molina Barranco in a close 7-5 matchup to secure the doubles point for the home team. Creath and Graham are 8-2 together on the year and hold the best record of any Bobcats doubles pairing.

The final doubles match of Chantajah Mills and Emily Niers versus Raquel Alvaro and Tingyi Li was left unfinished as they were in the midst of a tiebreaker with the score at 6(6)-6(2) at the time of the stoppage.

Singles:

Going into singles play up 1-0, Texas State’s Niers took down Cado 6-1, 6-0 to bring the match to 2-0. Niers dropped her first singles match of the season but has since rattled off ten consecutive wins on her own.

Sofia Fortuno increased the lead to three for the home team after taking down Barranco 6-1, 6-0.

In the final match that was finished on the day, Simme continued her dominant singles play as she beat Mariia Iordanova by a score of 6-2, 6-1 to secure the match for the Bobcats 4-0 and improve to 11-0 in singles action so far this season.

Three singles matches were left unfinished on the day. Graham led Hatem 6-1, 4-3; Creath was narrowly winning by a score of 6-3, 1-2 over Li; and Mills was close to securing the victory over Enna Krnjic 6-3, 4-1 as Simme won her match.

After the victory the Bobcats currently sit in fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference standings, sitting one game behind the four teams ahead of them, and will look to reduce that number as they face Arkansas State on Sunday.

The Red Wolves are 9-3 on the season but are undefeated in conference play (3-0), with two of their three losses coming against power five schools.

Arkansas State is riding a three-game winning streak into its contest with the Bobcats, with its last match ending in a commanding 4-0 victory over the University of Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns.

The match between Texas State and Arkansas State will kick off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

