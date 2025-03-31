One09West
Bobcat tennis sweeps the Golden Eagles, ties program record

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
March 31, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Senior Sofia Fortuna at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Texas State Tennis (14-3) tied the program record for most wins in a season after sweeping the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-10) 4-0 on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The last time Texas State earned 14 season wins was during the 2012 season. If the Bobcats win their next match against James Madison University (6-10), they will set a new program record.

Doubles:

Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme extended their win streak as doubles partners to four after sweeping their Golden Eagle opponents 6-0.

Playing as doubles partners for the first time, Chantajah Mills and Maria Lora secured the point in a 6-2 match.

Callie Creath and Kiana Graham were amidst a losing match (1-5) when doubles play was concluded.

Singles:

Simme and Fortuno continued a successful day by also earning Texas State points in singles play. Simme defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-3 and Fortuno 6-3, 7-5.

Creath found redemption in her singles match, helping the Bobcats perform a sweeping victory, battling for a win in two sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Texas State was scheduled to play South Alabama on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama, but the match was canceled due to rain and will not be rescheduled.

The Bobcats will attempt to extend their undefeated, 7-0, home record in their next match against James Madison University at noon on Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

