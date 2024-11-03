Bobcats embark on journey for Sun Belt title, prepare for battle with Mountaineers

Texas State Women’s soccer gears up for the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Foley, Alabama, as the No. 3 seed and will play the No. 6 seed Appalachian State in round one.

Texas State improved its conference play by leaps and bounds since the 2023 season, finishing with a 6-1-3 record versus last year’s 3-3-4 record, which placed the Bobcats as the lowest seed in the 2023 conference tournament.

Appalachian State made its way to the middle of the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) pack and finished the 2024 season with a 4-3-3 record, one loss handed to the Mountaineers by Texas State in a 1-0 game.

The Bobcats currently hold a two-win streak, including the 3-0 victory on Senior Night against Georgia Southern, while the Mountaineers are on a two-loss streak entering tournament play.

If the Bobcats advance past round one, they will face the champion of match two, in which No. 2 South Alabama and No. 7 Coastal Carolina are scheduled to face off the same day at 1:30 p.m.

During conference play, Texas State drew 0-0 against the Jaguars though did not have an opportunity to match up with the Chants.

The opposite side of the bracket shows No.1 James Madison University versus No. 8 University of Louisiana Monroe along with No. 4 Old Dominion versus No. 5 Georgia State.

In recent Bobcat soccer history, during the 2023 SBC Tournament, Texas State defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe in round one only to be eliminated in round two by the South Alabama Jaguars after a 2-1 loss.

The reigning SBC Tournament Champions are the Old Dominion Monarchs who took the title from South Alabama in 2022.

Texas State’s all-time record with Old Dominion is 1-1, losing 2-0 this year.

The Bobcats improved on both sides of the pitch since last season, scoring a total of 19 goals and limiting goals against to nine during the conference season versus 2023, with 13 goals for and allowed 15 against.

Since joining the SBC in 2013, the Bobcats have earned one regular season champion title but have yet to win the SBC tournament.

The match between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.