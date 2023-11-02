Texas State’s season ends with heartbreaking loss to undefeated South Alabama

50°
Texas State redshirt freshman defender Kate Roberts (24) dribbles the ball down field during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
November 2, 2023
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball down the side of the field during the game against TSU, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Meza represents El Salvador and Texas State soccer
November 2, 2023
Illustration by Harrison Moore
San Marcos lacks representation in congress
November 2, 2023
November 2, 2023
November 2, 2023
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
November 2, 2023
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State redshirt freshman defender Kate Roberts (24) dribbles the ball down field during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Senior midfielder Mya Ulloa scored Texas State soccer’s (9-6-4, 3-3-4 Sun Belt Conference) only goal in its 2-1 loss against the University of South Alabama (15-0-3, 8-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) Wednesday in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama.

“It was a really good game tonight that could have gone either way. I don’t think anyone watching would have guessed it was a one versus [an] eight seed,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “Our girls really stepped up and competed extremely hard. We created a few quality chances but couldn’t find the equalizer.”

Texas State aimed to achieve its second victory in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament since 2018 after defeating the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the first round on Monday.

The task was tall as South Alabama entered the matchup with eight conference wins and 16 overall, including tournament play. The Jaguars also outscored Sun Belt Conference teams, collectively, 22-4 this season.

Though Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza received a yellow card in the 24th minute, the Bobcats’ defense proved their ability to keep the formidable offense at bay. After 90 minutes, they forced South Alabama into seven fouls compared to their five and tallied 12 shots compared to the Jaguars’ 14.

On the other hand, the Jaguars were more efficient in front of the goal as junior midfielder Monique Gray scored the team’s first point in the 11th minute off a deflection.

Texas State responded in the 47th minute when Ulloa scored the equalizing goal to tie the game at 1-1.

The score didn’t remain tied for long as South Alabama quickly regained the lead after sophomore forward Chiara Singarella snuck a goal past Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper to solidify the final score. Draper finished the game with five saves. The loss marks the end of Texas State’s 2023 season.

“It’s always tough when your season comes to an end, but this entire group can be proud of how we finished,” Holeman said.
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
