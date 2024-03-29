55° San Marcos
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
March 29, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

During busy spring practices and scrimmages, Texas State soccer has leveled up its defensive strategy by adding one more international defender for the upcoming 2024 season.

Angela Gatto, a junior defender hailing originally from Passy, France, announced she is joining the Bobcats as a transfer from the University of Charleston.

Before committing to Charleston, Gatto started her collegiate career with the Cowley College Tigers. As a freshman, she started in 15 out of 17 games, averaged .733% shots on goal average and was named co-captain at the start of her sophomore year. During the 2022 season, she scored 15 points for the Tigers and finished the season with a shot-on-goal percentage of .833%.

Gatto then transferred to Charleston for the 2023 season and though only playing with the Golden Eagles for one season, she started 20 out of 21 games and scored in four, including a career high of two goals against Glenville State.

Gatto accumulated over 1500 minutes of game time and a shooting percentage of .727. She ended her time with the Golden Eagles, having scored 11 overall points and was named 2023 MEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Gatto will join redshirt freshmen Malia Thalman and Kate Roberts and fellow international defender Cauvais Deane as the newest additions to the 2024 Texas State backline.
