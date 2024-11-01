Soumare nets two as Texas State closes out regular season on senior night

Sounds of parental support filled Bobcat Soccer Complex this Thursday as Texas State soccer wrapped its regular season up with a 3-0 win against Georgia Southern University, thanks to a two-goal performance from junior forward Mady Soumare on senior night.

“Just a great way to end the regular season,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “Everyone was just playing hard for the seniors, and it was an exciting opportunity for them to be able to play a good Georgia Southern team.”

This game marked Texas State’s fifth win against the Eagles, with two losses on the record. Texas State now ranks second in the Sun Belt with a 10-win season under its belt before entering postseason play. The Bobcats will hold the third seed.

Soumare found her seventh and eighth goals of the season, the first provided by a dime from junior midfielder Lily Erb. Her second goal came after a pass from fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa in the 64th minute.

“[Those goals are] good for her confidence. She hadn’t scored in a handful of games, but she’s very, very good,” Holeman said. “I would imagine she’s pretty much on everyone’s scouting reports.”

Erb kicked off the scoring, posting her first goal of the season while becoming the 12th Bobcat to score a goal this year.

“I’ve been trying to get my first goal of the season all year,” Erb said. “I just happened to go to the right place at the right time.”

In goal, senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman posted her third shutout of the season after being named Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Week since reclaiming the starting role between the sticks.

Texas State will move on as the three seed approaching the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama.