Ulloa selected for Top Drawer Team of the Week

Hunter Machon, Sports Contributor
October 17, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) stops the ball to gain possession against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

After helping lead Texas State soccer to two wins over conference rivals Troy and the University of Louisiana Monroe this past week, fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa was selected into Top Drawer Soccer‘s Team of the Week.

The honor is the first of Ulloa’s career and the first time a Bobcat has made the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week since the 2020 season.

Ulloa only saw 104 minutes in the two games but played a vital role in both fixtures. Against Troy, Ulloa opened the scoring 58 minutes into the match with a goal in a 2-1 victory. In the game against the University of Louisiana Monroe, Ulloa provided an assist on the opening goal and increased the lead after scoring a penalty early in the second half in a hard-fought 3-2 win.

Ulloa has made herself a staple in midfield for Head Coach Steve Holeman and hopes to continue her high level of play as the Bobcats ride a 10-game winning streak into Norfolk, Virginia, where they will face Old Dominion at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at ODU Soccer Complex.

