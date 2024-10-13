73° San Marcos
Meza’s late tie-breaker extends Texas State’s undefeated streak

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
October 13, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State defender senior Kennley Bradley (12) kicks the ball down field during the game against University of Louisiana-Monroe, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Sophomore midfielder, Victoria Meza, scored the game-winning goal to break a 2-2 tie and give Texas State soccer a win over the University of Louisiana Monroe Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Complex

The victory now sets the Bobcats with 10 undefeated games in a row.

From the point of kickoff, both teams set a high-energy tone that resulted in 28 fouls, 15 for the Warhawks, 13 for the Bobcat and six yellow cards throughout the duration of the game, three to each team.

“When you’re in the moment, you can get heated, but that’s why we have our players on the bench, and they help us stay composed and remember that we’re playing for the team,” Texas State fifth-year midfielder, Mya Ulloa said. “You don’t need to go at it with the player, even if they’re being physical like we want to win, we need everyone.”

Texas State sophomore midfielder, Kaylie Smith, got on scoreboard with a goal in the 13th minute finishing off a corner kick sent into the box by Ulloa.

The Warhawks sent off five shots, three of which Texas State sophomore goalkeeper, Caitlyn Draper saved to keep ULM scoreless in the first half.

To start the second period in the 52nd minute, Ulloa sent a penalty kick to the bottom right corner, securing a 2-0 lead for the Bobcats.

In the 56th minute, the Warhawks responded to their 2-0 disadvantage. An attack by Mara Grutkamp ended in a goal to put the score at 2-1.

“[Draper] made some big saves today; she was solid,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “They scored a nice goal in that first one, low to the back post. I don’t think anyone could have made that save, but yeah, she was good; she managed the game well.”

The Warhawks struck again late in the game with a goal by Giulia Franco, tying the match 2-2 in the 77th minute.

A corner kick in the 82nd minute resulted in a successful shot by Meza, finalizing the win for the Bobcats, taking the game 3-2 and putting Texas State at No.1 in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats will go on the road searching to extend their winning streak against Old Dominion University.

Kickoff in the match between Texas State and Old Dominion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Old Dominion Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+. 

