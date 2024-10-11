Philipzen’s goal extends Texas State’s historic win streak

Junior defender Marie Philipzen scored a goal with under eight minutes in regulation to give Texas State soccer a 2-1 win over Troy University Thursday night at the Troy Soccer Complex in Troy, Alabama.

The victory extends Texas State’s unbeaten streak to nine consecutive matches.

“It’s never easy to get three points on the road, and tonight was no exception,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “It was a hard-fought match that took a complete 90-minute effort. We’ll enjoy this win and head home to get ready for the next one.”

The first half finished with a 0-0 tie with three attempts at goal for the Bobcats. Troy collected four shots in the first half, with only one being on goal.

The first goal of the evening came from Texas State fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa in the 58th minute after senior defender Kennley Bradley sent a shot to the box from midfield. From there, Ulloa raced to beat a defender and put Texas State up 1-0, marking Ulloa’s third goal this season.

Minutes later, Troy junior forward Dolce Villaflor equalized the match in the 78th minute with an angled corner kick. Villaflor’s goal marked her first career goal and the Trojan’s first since Sept. 1st.

Philipzen’s goal camel in the 82nd minute after being left unmarked and slipping a shot into the box past Troy defenders, regaining Texas State the lead 2-1. It was the first goal of Philipzen’s collegiate career.

Both teams alternated possession and corner kick opportunities in both halves, accumulating seven for Texas State and four for Troy, respectively.

Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper made five saves during the match, moving her into ninth place in program history with 115 total saves.

Texas State now leads the Sun Belt Conference in corner kicks with 80. The Bobcats hold the number one position in the west with 11 points.

The Bobcats look to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 for the first time since 2018 as they prepare to play third-ranked University of Louisiana-Monroe. The Warhawks are coming off a 2-0 victory against Arkansas State.

Kickoff between Texas State and ULM is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.