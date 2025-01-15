How Texas State won the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The Texas State Bobcats appeared in and won its second bowl game, marking back-to-back First Responder Bowl wins.

“These last couple weeks in college football have been the craziest I have ever been a part of. To come out here in a big-time atmosphere and get a win, that is what it’s all about,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said. “We have a ton of momentum going into the offseason now. I am really proud of the guys and how they came out and played.”

The Bobcats defeated the North Texas Mean Green 30-28 by dominating the time of possession, winning the turnover battle, outgaining North Texas on the ground and making key plays on the defensive side of the ball.

Winning the time-of-possession battle and outgaining the opponent on the ground go hand-in-hand. The Bobcats held the ball for a total of 37 minutes and 47 seconds, compared to North Texas’ 22 minutes and 13 seconds of possession.

Texas State more than doubled the rushing yards of the Mean Green. North Texas recorded 25 rush attempts for 98 yards, averaging 3.9 yards a carry and added two touchdowns on the ground. Texas State carried the ball 44 times for 201 yards rushing, adding two touchdowns on the ground. Texas State’s 44 rush attempts were the fourth-most by the team out of its 13 games this season.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl MVP running back Lincoln Pare recorded 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The junior sealed the game late for Texas State with a 73-yard touchdown run with 2:25 left in the fourth and final quarter.

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker accounted for all three of the Mean Green turnovers. Senior linebacker Mannie Nunnery and junior linebacker Treylin Payne each collected an interception. Senior cornerback Jordan Polk forced a strip sack on Mestemaker and Texas State defensive end Kalil Alexander recovered the fumble.

The Texas State defense finished the bowl game with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and six passes defended. Polk finished the game with nine total tackles (seven solo), one sack and two tackles for loss. Alexander recorded four total tackles (three solo), one sack and two tackles for loss.

Texas State recorded two turnovers in the victory against North Texas. In the beginning stages of the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Jordan McCloud was intercepted by sophomore safety Evan Jackson. On the following possession for Texas State, McCloud was strip-sacked by junior defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea II, and junior defensive lineman Breylon Charles recovered the ball.

The North Texas defense finished with two sacks, five tackles for loss, two takeaways and three passes defended against the Texas State offense.

With Kinne leading Texas State to consecutive bowl victories for the first time ever also signed for the next seven seasons, it appears the next stepping stone for the Bobcats is a Sun Belt Conference championship.

“Being able to build a culture and to have some buy-in to win eight games at a place that really has not done that, it’s special,” Kinne said. “I signed that seven-year contract, so I am trying to get a statue, a field and be here awhile.”