51° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

How Texas State won the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
January 15, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The Texas State Bobcats appeared in and won its second bowl game, marking back-to-back First Responder Bowl wins.

“These last couple weeks in college football have been the craziest I have ever been a part of. To come out here in a big-time atmosphere and get a win, that is what it’s all about,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said. “We have a ton of momentum going into the offseason now. I am really proud of the guys and how they came out and played.”

The Bobcats defeated the North Texas Mean Green 30-28 by dominating the time of possession, winning the turnover battle, outgaining North Texas on the ground and making key plays on the defensive side of the ball.

Winning the time-of-possession battle and outgaining the opponent on the ground go hand-in-hand. The Bobcats held the ball for a total of 37 minutes and 47 seconds, compared to North Texas’ 22 minutes and 13 seconds of possession.

Texas State more than doubled the rushing yards of the Mean Green. North Texas recorded 25 rush attempts for 98 yards, averaging 3.9 yards a carry and added two touchdowns on the ground. Texas State carried the ball 44 times for 201 yards rushing, adding two touchdowns on the ground. Texas State’s 44 rush attempts were the fourth-most by the team out of its 13 games this season.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl MVP running back Lincoln Pare recorded 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The junior sealed the game late for Texas State with a 73-yard touchdown run with 2:25 left in the fourth and final quarter.

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker accounted for all three of the Mean Green turnovers. Senior linebacker Mannie Nunnery and junior linebacker Treylin Payne each collected an interception. Senior cornerback Jordan Polk forced a strip sack on Mestemaker and Texas State defensive end Kalil Alexander recovered the fumble.

The Texas State defense finished the bowl game with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and six passes defended. Polk finished the game with nine total tackles (seven solo), one sack and two tackles for loss. Alexander recorded four total tackles (three solo), one sack and two tackles for loss.

Texas State recorded two turnovers in the victory against North Texas. In the beginning stages of the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Jordan McCloud was intercepted by sophomore safety Evan Jackson. On the following possession for Texas State, McCloud was strip-sacked by junior defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea II, and junior defensive lineman Breylon Charles recovered the ball.

The North Texas defense finished with two sacks, five tackles for loss, two takeaways and three passes defended against the Texas State offense.

With Kinne leading Texas State to consecutive bowl victories for the first time ever also signed for the next seven seasons, it appears the next stepping stone for the Bobcats is a Sun Belt Conference championship.

“Being able to build a culture and to have some buy-in to win eight games at a place that really has not done that, it’s special,” Kinne said. “I signed that seven-year contract, so I am trying to get a statue, a field and be here awhile.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne and senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrate defeating North Texas at the Servpro First Responders Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State lands two QBs from Transfer Portal
logo
University Police Department looking for suspect after assault outside Lantana, Sterry Halls
Two members of the Singaporean negotiation team strategize ahead of the call with the hostage taker on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Texas State.
Law enforcement teams compete in hostage negotiation event at TXST
Ethan Dalton wins academic achievement award while in the seventh grade in Deerpark Middle School in 2016 in Austin.
Turning loss into lessons
Texas State junior kicker Jacob Bates (47) approaches the ball to kick off during Fan Day scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Former Bobcat Jake Bates' unorthodox journey to the NFL
Business management alumnus John Sorsby does a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of creating his videos, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2024, at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. Photo courtesy of Madison Wickham.
Alumnus visits all state parks in a year
More in football
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Oregon CB signs with Texas State
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert entering NFL draft
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne's staff
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State aims to defeat North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
More in Sports
Members of the Texas States baseball team wait in the dugout during their game against Washington State. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
What Bobcat baseball needs to improve on in 2025
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Donate to The University Star