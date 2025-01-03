60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Pare’s dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
January 3, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Junior running back Lincoln Pare rushed for 143 yards with two touchdowns as the Texas State Bobcats defeated the North Texas Mean Green 30-28 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Friday evening, marking the second season in a row Texas State won this bowl game. Total attendance was 28,725.

Pare also caught four passes for 32 yards and accumulated 110 rushing yards alone in the fourth quarter. His 73-yard touchdown run was the second-longest in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl history. Pare’s dominant performance earned him the First Responder Bowl MVP award.

“[Pare] is going to be a captain moving forward and he is just the epitome of what we want as a Texas State Bobcat on and off the field. That is how you win games, with guys like him,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “For him to come back and win MVP to end the season, credit to him and what he is all about.”

Kinne has led Texas State to a 2-0 record in bowl games and back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time since the Jim Wacker era.

Senior quarterback Jordan McCloud finished his final collegiate game passing for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In his collegiate career, McCloud threw for 10,135 yards and 88 touchdown passes. The senior finished with 37 total touchdowns in 2024, good for a Texas State program record.

Senior wide receiver Jaden Williams finished the game catching eight passes for a career-high 155 yards with a touchdown. Williams’ 70-yard reception from McCloud is tied for the third-longest pass reception in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl history.

“[I am] super proud of the guys. Obviously, we had to make it interesting on ESPN for the second time in a row putting on a show. Hats off to North Texas and Coach Morris. They had those guys ready to go,” Kinne said. “Their backup quarterback [Drew Mestemaker] came out there and played lights out. He is a good player and I have a ton of respect for [North Texas].”

Freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker‘s start in the First Responder Bowl was his first since he was on his high school’s Freshman B-Team. Mestemaker, a walk-on, finished the bowl game with 393 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

North Texas took an early 14-3 lead in the first quarter following a 46-yard touchdown pass from Mestemaker to freshman receiver Miles Coleman.

Texas State took a 16-14 lead against North Texas after a 24-yard touchdown pass from McCloud to Williams with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Bobcats extended their lead to 23-14 by mounting a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive using just under seven minutes of the clock, capped off by a one-yard touchdown rush from Pare.

North Texas defensive lineman Breylon Charles forced a strip sack on McCloud with five minutes left to play in the ball game. The Mean Green capitalized on the turnover with a one-yard rushing touchdown from freshman running back Makenzie McGill. North Texas trailed 23-21 with three and a half minutes remaining.

Texas State quickly answered the North Texas touchdown with a score of its own, as Pare scored a 73-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Bobcats’ lead to 30-21.

Mestemaker also ran in a 70-yard touchdown with 1:49 left, making the score 30-28 for Texas State. However, it was too little, too late for North Texas.

With Kinne inked to a seven-year extension, the former Tulsa quarterback will return to San Marcos for the Bobcats’ 2025 season opener on Aug. 30 at UFCU Stadium against Eastern Michigan.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions
Texas State point guard sophomore Kaden Gumbs (11) marches down court against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Mingo dominates as men's basketball loses 77-71 against Marshall
Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State aims to defeat North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
More in football
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats make moves in transfer portal for 2025
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Former TXST linebacker Brian Holloway signs to play in Canadian Football League
Students support the Texas State football team from the student section during the game versus Louisiana, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State signs three more players for 2025
Texas State junior Linebacker Max Harris (2) tackles a player for UTSA that is carrying the ball. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State’s own identified as future leader in football coaching
Texas State redshirt junior wide receiver Drew Donley (18) pushers past the Golden Eagles defense to score a touchdown. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Transfer OT Alex Harkey commits to Oregon
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Key players enter the transfer portal
More in Sports
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball no longer undefeated at home after loss against UT Arlington
The Texas State women's basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall
The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Pope and Morgan combine for 42 points as Texas State men’s basketball defeats Georgia Southern
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Jordyn Jenkins’ 17 points leads UTSA to victory over Texas State women’s basketball
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball against Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Home sweet home: a look at TXST baseball’s opponents in San Marcos
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops extends winning streak to four with victory over Denver
Donate to The University Star