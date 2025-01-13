35° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What Bobcat baseball needs to improve on in 2025

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
January 13, 2025
Meg Boles
Members of the Texas States baseball team wait in the dugout during their game against Washington State. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas

If there is one word to describe the 2024 Texas State baseball season, disappointing seems a good fit. A team riddled with talent went 27-29, missing the NCAA and Sun Belt Conference tournaments.

For Texas State to meet its lofty expectations in 2025, numerous things will need to change for the better, starting with getting pitching back on track.

High-velocity arms might not be as much of a draw as they were 10 years ago due to the ever-increasing number of those capable of throwing 95-plus. Still, when a pitching staff littered with plus-fastballs and good off-speed begins to underperform, people tend to take notice. Texas State pitching coach Chad Massengale’s staff had an earned run average over 5.00 in each of the last two seasons, leading to questions about why.

Aside from the inflated ERA the last two seasons, walks appear to be a real concern for Massengale’s staff and could be the chief reason for the uptick in ERA. Texas State’s pitching walked 4.49 and 4.32 batters per game in 2023 and 2024. Neither of those numbers is a recipe for success in high-level collegiate baseball.

Signs may point to this being a “prove it” year for Massengale, the biggest of which is the arrival of former Texas Longhorns head coach David Pierce. Pierce has been a collegiate coach for 25 years, 13 of which he spent as a head coach. Pierce led the Longhorns to three College World Series appearances in seven seasons at Texas. Before his first head coaching job at Sam Houston, Pierce served as pitching coach at Rice University. From 2006-11, Rice had 27 pitchers drafted under Pierce’s guidance.

On the brighter side for Massengale, he will have some pivotal arms returning next season. Junior pitcher Sam Hall, along with senior pitchers Austin Eaton and Matthew Tippie, were cornerstones of the staff last season. Getting those three arms to perform to their potential will be key to a successful season.

Along with the returners, senior Jackson Teer and junior Carson Laws will be two newcomers to keep an eye on. Both pitchers were mentioned by D1Baseball owner Kendall Rogers in the Texas State Fall Report as guys who could make an immediate impact.

In his two years at Trinity University, Teer posted a 1.47 ERA over 134.1 innings. He was also named a D3 All-American last season. Laws bring an explosive fastball to the table, sitting around 96 mph and getting up to 99. With his explosive fastball comes strikeouts, as he posted a strikeout rate of 14.66 K/9 in his time at Midland College.

While Texas State’s pitching wasn’t the best last year, the offense didn’t do much to give their guys on the hill a ton of support. The Bobcats hit a modest .270 last year. While not traditionally considered a bad team average, it didn’t play in 2024, ranked 10th in the Sun Belt and 192nd in the country. The Bobcats will need to raise that average to compete at the level they want in 2025.

Texas State will start 2025 strong if they can get their big bats on track. After a breakout freshman campaign, junior infielder Chase Mora took a step back during his sophomore season in 2024. Mora returning to form will be a key factor in driving the offense to its potential.

Along with Mora, sophomore outfielder Ryan Farber must also replicate his freshman season for the Bobcats to succeed. Farber led the team with a .340 batting average in the 40 games he played. Staying healthy will also be key for Farber, as he missed significant time last year with an injury.

Lastly, and perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the Bobcats’ previous season was their inability to win close games. Texas State went 12-22 in games decided by three runs or less. Whether it was the pitching being unable to miss a barrel or the offense falling flat, the Bobcats had a hard time finishing tight ball games.

Texas State head coach Steven Trout does not want a repeat of 2024. Expect Trout to push the Bobcats as hard as possible toward their potential success.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball against Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Home sweet home: a look at TXST baseball’s opponents in San Marcos
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball signs a dozen players from the class of 2025
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball announces hiring of former Minnesota Twins run production coordinator
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball
More in features
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
(From Left to Right) Mark, Henry, Julie, and Michael Jaimes stand with images of Matthew Jaimes and his degree, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Strahan Arena. Photo courtesy of Rene Aguirre.
Jaimes family remembers TXST student upon receiving posthumous degree
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
More in Sports
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Oregon CB signs with Texas State
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert entering NFL draft
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne's staff
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
Donate to The University Star