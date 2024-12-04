57° San Marcos
Categories:

Kinne’s extension creates more opportunities for TXST football

Jackson Kruse, Assistant Sports Editor
December 4, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne‘s new contract could potentially attract more recruits to Texas State.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse extended Kinne with a five-year, $5 million contract extension on Dec. 21, 2023. The two-year university president recently took that commitment one step further, announcing a brand new contract for Kinne on Nov. 21, 2024, that extends through 2031 and averages $2 million annually with potential bonuses, making him the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt. The new contract not only rewards Kinne for his success but also makes San Marcos a more attractive destination for future recruits.

“My family [and I] love it here. [We love] this administration [and] this fan base,” Kinne said. “It’s just a special place [and] I know we can build something special here.”

If a college football program extends its head coach, it signifies that said coach has had success with the team. Also, if a recruit is looking for a place to call home, playing for a program with a successful coach staying for the long run is an enticing offer. This was proven after Kinne’s last extension, when the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud, agreed to join the Maroon and Gold in February 2024.

Like McCloud, sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks joined Texas State following Kinne’s first contract extension with the university.

“[Kinne is a] great players coach and I’m just blessed to be able to play for him,” Sparks said.

With Kinne’s extension, young players like Sparks are more likely to stay with the Bobcats in the future. When Duke University Head Coach Mike Elko left the Blue Devils for Texas A&M after the 2023 season, key players like graduate student defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, senior linebacker Dorian Mausi, senior quarterback Riley Leonard and more departed for other programs. The fact that Kinne remains in San Marcos creates a stable environment for the team.

A domino effect leading to the landing of highly sought-after recruits has a high chance of occurring for Texas State, as the young players wanting to stay with the coach give recruits a reason to think the program is worth participating in. The hope for Damphousse and the football program is that by giving Kinne an even larger contract extension than before, more recruits will want to move to San Marcos to represent Texas State.

Of course, Kinne’s monster extension is only the cherry on top of displaying an attractive football program to future recruits. On Dec. 8, the Bobcats will find out who they will face in their second bowl game in history. Kinne brought them to their first bowl game in program history last year, defeating Rice University 45-21. On top of the success on the field, the recent partnership with University Federal Credit Union and 26 players being signed with Maroon & Golden Collective are among the many incentives that come with becoming a Texas State football player.

“The culture is heading in the right direction,” Kinne said. “We got a bunch of really good players and a really good coaching staff.”

Donate to The University Star