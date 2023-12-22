Texas State, Kinne agree to contract extension through 2028

Meg Boles Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Texas State athletic department announced Thursday morning that they have agreed to a contract extension with head football coach G.J. Kinne.

Keff Ciardello of the San Antonio Express News reported that the contract will keep Kinne with Texas State through the 2028 season and pay him $1 million annually. Incentives include bonuses for eight-plus win seasons and conference championships. The contract will make Kinne one of the highest-paid head coaches in the Sun Belt Conference.

In his first year as head coach, Kinne has led Texas State to its best season as an FBS program. The Bobcats won seven regular season games for the first time since 2014, won their first game against a Power Five team and were selected to play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.

“Since day one of Coach Kinne leading our football program, it was apparent he was the right guy for the job,” Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell said. “We’ve been impressed with his leadership and ability to quickly establish a culture that elevates the experience of our student-athletes. From bringing in our best newcomer class ever to making our first bowl game to him earning attention from national awards, Coach Kinne has achieved a good amount in year one, and this contract extension represents our belief in him to take us to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and beyond.”

Under Kinne, this season, Texas State was ranked 10th in the nation in total offense and 17th in scoring offense. The defense led the nation in tackles for loss and was ninth in sacks.

Kinne was among 26 head coaches named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award Watch List in October.

“I appreciate President Damphousse and Don Coryell for their commitment and trust in not only me but our entire staff, student-athletes and program,” Kinne said. “It was just over a year ago when the three of us shared our aligned vision for Texas State football, and we have been able to achieve some of those things we discussed. We’re proud of the team reaching a bowl game and excited for all of Bobcat Nation to celebrate this great moment for our program in Dallas next week. We believe we can win championships at Texas State. Our goal is to continue to take this program to new heights and build on this year’s success.”