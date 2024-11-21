Texas State extends G.J. Kinne through the 2031 season

Texas State has extended football Head Coach G.J. Kinne to a seven-year contract running through the 2031 season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The extension makes Kinne the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference. It will pay an average of $2 million annually, totaling $14 million, and comes with potential bonuses.

The Bobcats previously announced an extension for Kinne on Dec. 2023, keeping him in San Marcos through the 2028 season. The 2023 extension had Kinne earning $1 million per year.

Kinne signed as the head coach of Texas State on Dec. 2, 2022. He led the program to its first bowl game appearance and victory in his first year. The Maroon and Gold currently have an overall record of 14-9 under Kinne, with two games remaining in the 2024 season.

Before the hiring of Kinne, Texas State recorded one winning season out of 11 after jumping from the FCS level to play FBS in 2012. Kinne is on the verge of leading Texas State to back-to-back winning seasons in his first two years with the Bobcats.