Texas+State+concludes+historic+season+with+first+bowl+victory+in+program+history

It was a sea of maroon and gold Tuesday night at Gerald J. Ford Stadium as Texas State football (8-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Rice University (6-7, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) 45-21 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
It was a historic win for Texas State as the Bobcats won their first bowl game in program history, an achievement eleven years in the making.
“That was the message,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “Going to a bowl game is great, but winning a bowl game is what matters. They went out there and performed. I thought the gameplan was really well put together.”
Texas State started the game strong, going on a quick six-play drive on its first offensive possession, capped off by a 29-yard rushing touchdown from redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter. Jeter finished with 36 rushing yards on eight carries and a team-high three rushing touchdowns.
The Owls responded later in the first quarter after a Texas State special teams penalty set them up in Bobcat territory. Redshirt freshman quarterback A.J. Padgett connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Luke McCaffrey for a seven-yard touchdown pass. Padgett finished 10-21 for 85 yards, one touchdown pass and two pick-sixes, both to Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway.
Holloway, who was playing in the final game of his collegiate career, finished with four solo tackles and the two-pick sixes. Holloway is the first player in Texas State program history to have two interceptions returned for touchdowns in one game.
“The way [Brian Holloway] played and performed this year, he didn’t miss very many snaps,” Kinne said. “For him to come out and have those interceptions and touchdowns and to end his college career like that, you couldn’t ask for a better ending.”
Holloway’s first pick-six put Texas State up 21-7 in the second quarter. Rice responded with a pair of touchdown drives to tie the score at 21-21 late in the quarter.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley drilled a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Texas State a 24-21 halftime lead.
“I told the team to just control your emotions,” Kinne said. “You’re the better team. Just go out there and perform.”
Texas State outscored the Owls 21-0 in the second half, with two of the scores coming in the third quarter en route to the historic 45-21 victory.
The Texas State defense terrorized the Owls’ offense all game, combining for four sacks and seven total turnovers. Two sacks came from junior defensive end Ben Bell.
“Tonight [the defense] was locked in,” Holloway said. “We’ve had four weeks of preparation, so guys were ready to go out and execute.”
Tuesday’s win gives Texas State its eighth of the season, marking the first time the program has won eight games since joining the FBS in 2012.
“I feel like when I took [the Texas State] job, everyone talked about the sleeping giant,” Kinne said. “Well, it’s awake. The way we played [tonight], getting eight wins, getting a bowl victory in Texas against an in-state opponent. I think this is just the beginning.”