Texas State closes out fall season in victorious fashion at Bobcat Invitational

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
October 28, 2024
Texas State junior Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the match against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State junior Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the match against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

This weekend, Texas State tennis dominated in doubles play across the board while senior Kiana Graham and graduate student Callie Creath each played for a 3-0 record in singles during the Bobcat Invitational at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Bobcats ended the tournament with an overall record of 22-4 against the University of Monroe LouisianaTroySt. Mary’s University and University of the Incarnate Word during the weekend, marking the last competition of the fall season.

 

Doubles:

During doubles play, three Texas State teams competed in nine matches, with an overall record of 8-1.

 

Fortuno/Simme:

Senior Sofia Fortuno and junior Ireland Simme teamed up for matches against STMU, ULM and Troy, respectively. The pair won set one 6-4, set two 6-1 and set three 6-3, respectively.

 

Graham/Mauchi:

Graham and freshman Tadiwa Mauchi won in their first match against STMU, sweeping the duo 6-0. However, the duo lost momentum in their second match against Troy, losing 6-4. The two finished on a high note against STMU for a second win, 6-3, and an overall doubles record of 2-1.

 

Creath/Niers:

The final pair, graduate student Callie Creath and junior Emily Niers wrapped up doubles play by adding a second doubles victory to the Bobcats’ record. Creath and Niers competed with STMU, UIW and Troy with results of 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2, respectively.

 

Singles:

The six Bobcats competing in singles play continued to bring success on their home court, accumulating a total record of 14-3; Creath and Graham added six wins together by sweeping all of their singles matches.

 

Kiana Graham:

Graham secured three wins in six sets against ULM, STMU and Troy. Graham forced shutouts in four sets with a 6-0 score. Her first match against ULM was a straight sweep, claiming the win in two 6-0 sets.

 

Tadiwa Mauchi:

Mauchi played two successful games against STMU and Troy to earn a personal 2-0 record before getting scratched for a third match. Her first game against STMU was a hard-fought battle after being forced to a third set by senior Karen Kondo. Mauchi ultimately succeeded, triumphing in the final set 16-14.

 

Callie Creath:

Creath was the second Bobcat to sweep all three games during singles play. She swept each match in two sets against ULM, STMU and a second ULM opponent (6-1, 6-1; 6-3, 6-2; 6-2, 6-4).

 

Sofia Fortuno:

Fortuno played in three singles games and went 2-1, winning her later two games after a loss in her opening play against Troy (5-7, 2-6). Fortuno persevered in the second game by forcing ULM junior Lucia Fernandez to a third set after winning the second 6-3 and finishing the game in the third 10-5. Fortuno’s final match was added to the win column as she defeated Troy senior Hagar Amin-Ramadan.

 

Emily Niers:

Niers recorded a similar narrative of play as Fortuno, losing the first of three matches to UIW but rebounded to win the next two games against ULM and STMU (7-5, 6-3; 6-1, 3-6, 10-4).

 

Ireland Simme:

Simme wrapped up the successful weekend for the Bobcats with a 2-1 record. Simme had a winning record in her first two games against UIW and STMU, securing the games in two sets each (6-3, 6-1; 6-4, 6-2). Her final set ended on a different note, losing a battle of three sets to Troy sophomore Emily Namyslo (6-7, 6-4, 4-10).

Texas State Tennis will return in 2025 for their first pre-conference matches against Southeast Missouri State and Oklahoma State University on January 18, 2024, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

