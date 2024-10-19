Monarchs shutout Texas State to snap undefeated streak

Texas State soccer‘s unbeaten streak of 10 games came to an end after a 2-0 loss against Old Dominion University on Friday night at ODU Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Bobcats started well in a highly contested first half, registering five shots and forcing two saves from Old Dominion senior goalkeeper Emily Bredek, who made six total on the night.

Texas State’s best chance came 16th minutes into the match when junior midfielder Lily Erb took a right-footed strike from outside the box that sailed just over the crossbar. The Bobcats looked the more likely to score, but the half ended 0-0.

Old Dominion found the breakthrough in the first minute of the second half through a right-footed shot from senior forward Rhea Kijowski. It wasn’t long before the Monarchs doubled their lead after Kijowski found the bottom corner of the Bobcat’s goal in the 51st minute.

The Bobcats pushed to get back into the game, with freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu looking the most likely to score, registering four shots throughout the match. The Bobcats once again threatened the Monarch’s goal, letting another six shots fly in the second half, drawing out four saves.

The Bobcats fought until the 90th minute but could not find the back of the net as the match ended 2-0 in favor of Old Dominion.

The 10-game unbeaten streak was the second longest the Bobcats have had in a single year since the end of the 2018 season when they went 13 games without tasting defeat.

The loss leaves the Bobcats with an 8-4-4 record on the season and a 4-1-2 record in conference play and they remain on top of the West division in the Sun Belt.

The Bobcats hope to return to their winning ways next week as they host another Sun Belt Conference rival, South Alabama. The Jaguars are coming off a 2-1 loss away against Georgia Southern.

Kickoff between Texas State and South Alabama is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.