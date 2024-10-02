Breaking down Texas State’s loss against Sam Houston State

Holding a 22-0 lead entering the second quarter and then a 32-21 lead at halftime, Texas State lost to Sam Houston State 39-40 in the H-Town Showdown after redshirt kicker Christian Pavon drilled a 24-yard field goal with six seconds remaining Saturday at NRG Stadium.

The Bobcats have now lost back-to-back games in which they were leading by multiple possessions. They led 21-7 against Arizona State in week three and lost 31-28. Additionally, Texas State nearly blew a lead in week one against Lamar, pulling out a 34-27 win after leading 18-0.

After rushing for -17 yards in the first quarter, Sam Houston State made schematic changes and returned to its brand of football. The Bearkats rushing yard totals for the second, third and fourth quarters were 136, 83 and 112, respectively.

The Bearkats entered the matchup struggling to protect redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Watson and early in the game those struggles continued as the Texas State defense sacked Watson three times. However, the adjustment to running the ball prevented heavy pressure applied to Watson and helped him get into a rhythm.

Texas State committed nearly double the amount of penalties that Sam Houston State did, as the Bobcats had 11 penalties for 88 yards, and the Bearkats had six penalties for 40 yards.

After stopping Sam Houston State near the goal line, redshirt junior cornerback Joshua Eaton received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving the Bearkats a new set of downs. The Bearkats then went on to put the ball in the end zone.

Another personal foul on redshirt senior offensive lineman Chayse Todd cost the Bobcats. After the 15-yard penalty moved the team back, Texas State redshirt junior kicker Mason Shipley missed a 36-yard field goal.

“It’s just frustrating when you lose a game like that. We played well at times. Just penalties and turnovers are going to get you,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We have to come together, coach better and have to be more disciplined. That is the bottom line. We have to be more disciplined if you’re going to win the games.”

On the same missed 36-yard field goal drive, Texas State faced a third and 10, and the offense opted for a four-yard pass. The team scrambled on the sideline before quickly sending out the field goal unit. Shipley nailed the 36-yarder before Kinne iced his kicker by calling a timeout and missed the following attempt.

The timeout used before Shipley’s missed kick proved valuable later on. The Bearkats drained the clock on their way down to kick the game-winning field goal, and Texas State had zero timeouts left.

Texas State’s special team woes did not end there. Junior wide receiver Kole Wilson muffed a punt during the second quarter, setting up Sam Houston State deep in Bobcat territory. The Bearkats capitalized on the mistake and put the ball in the end zone shortly after. Wilson muffed another punt during the game but was fortunate to jump on top of it before the Bearkats.

Now facing back-to-back losses, Texas State has another quick turnaround as it will travel to play Troy University, the defending Sun Belt Conference Champions to open up conference play.

Kickoff between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPNU.