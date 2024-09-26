Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball

D1Baseball’s 2024 Top 100 Programs list includes the Texas State baseball program at #87.

Over the last five seasons, the Bobcats have amassed a record of 167-122. Since Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout took over in 2020, the record has looked even better, sitting at 118-77.

The past five seasons saw six Bobcats drafted to the MLB. Most recently, the Baltimore Orioles selected the ace of the 2023 Texas State pitching staff, Levi Wells, in the fourth round. With numerous draft prospects on the roster heading into the 2025 season, the number of professional Bobcats should only grow.

In recent memory, the Bobcats saw their most success in 2022, as they compiled a dominant 47-14 record and made a regional championship appearance at the Stanford regional. It appeared that 2022 would be the foundation for Bobcat baseball and the start of a new chapter in the program.

A solid 2023 season saw Texas State win 36 games, and Trout win his 100th game as the Bobcats skipper, but the Bobcats ultimately missed out on the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats took a step back in 2024, finishing below .500 and missing the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Even after a disappointing 2024, the Bobcats find themselves a top-100 program with all the talent necessary to return to the NCAA tournament in 2025 and move up the rankings next year.

Trout has been aggressive in recruiting during the offseason, while newly hired assistant coach David Pierce, a former University of Texas Head Coach, brings Power Five experience to the Bobcat coaching staff.

Texas State has all the pieces necessary to make a run like they did in 2022; it’s just a matter of execution now.