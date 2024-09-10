89° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats defend home court in TXST Fall Invite

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
September 10, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Texas State tennis kicked off its fall schedule by hosting the TXST Fall Invite this past weekend. The tournament included the hosting Bobcats, McNeese State UniversityTarleton State University and Stephen F. Austin University.

The Bobcats turned in a solid showing, winning 15 singles matches and six doubles.

 

Day One

The Bobcats day began with the doubles matches. Juniors Emily Niers and Ireland Simme won their matchup over SFA 6-1. The match was also Simme’s Bobcat debut as she transferred to Texas State from the University of South Florida this fall.

The team of senior Kiana Graham and freshman Chantaja Mills put together an impressive showing in their first match as they won 6-3.

Texas State then moved on to singles against McNeese and dominated, taking six out of the seven singles contests.

The veterans on the Bobcat squad made their presence felt. Graduate student Callie Creath, and seniors Maria LoraSofia Fortuno and Graham all won their matches in impressive fashion.

Creath, Graham, and Fortuno all won in straight sets, while Lora put together an impressive three-set win after dropping her first set and falling behind 1-0.

Texas State closed out day one by defeating Tarleton 5-3 in their singles contests.

 

Day Two

Just as they did on day one against SFA, the Bobcats split their doubles round against Tarleton 2-2.

Mills and Graham earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory to pick up their second as a team on the weekend, while Lora and Fortuno won their first match of the season 6-1.

After finishing doubles with Tarleton, the Bobcats played a second doubles set against McNeese. Texas State picked up two more doubles wins against McNeese.

Graham and Mills continued their impressive weekend as a team by picking up their third doubles win of the weekend, winning their match 6-2.

To close out their weekend, Texas State took on SFA in a singles matchup, splitting the contest 4-4. Graham continued her strong weekend, winning her match in straight sets, while Niers picked up her first singles win of the year in a 6-2, 6-0 straight-set victory.

Texas State will return to action the weekend of Sept. 20-22 when they travel to Denton, Texas. to compete in the Diving Eagle Invite.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State alumni Derek Russell (Right) enjoys his favorite food, chicken fried chicken, alongside marketing senior Emma Allen (Left), who enjoys her favorite, chicken fried steak, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Grins Restaurant.
San Marcos restaurants grapple with lasting pandemic effects
Title IX rejection emphasizes hate in Texas
Title IX rejection emphasizes hate in Texas
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State thrashes UTSA for first win in I-35 Rivalry history
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
The history of the I-35 Rivalry
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
Texas State Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, John Fleming, sits below his Olympic torch, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Old Main.
Texas State dean brings Olympic values, experience to campus
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats force a draw on the road against No. 13 Cowgirls
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Field.
Texas State and UTSA prepare for latest chapter of I-35 Rivalry
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
University Star sports section UTSA game predictions
More in tennis
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis secures highest-win season since 2012 in match versus Georgia State
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis drops nailbiter match to Troy
Donate to The University Star