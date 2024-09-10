Bobcats defend home court in TXST Fall Invite

Texas State tennis kicked off its fall schedule by hosting the TXST Fall Invite this past weekend. The tournament included the hosting Bobcats, McNeese State University, Tarleton State University and Stephen F. Austin University.

The Bobcats turned in a solid showing, winning 15 singles matches and six doubles.

Day One

The Bobcats day began with the doubles matches. Juniors Emily Niers and Ireland Simme won their matchup over SFA 6-1. The match was also Simme’s Bobcat debut as she transferred to Texas State from the University of South Florida this fall.

The team of senior Kiana Graham and freshman Chantaja Mills put together an impressive showing in their first match as they won 6-3.

Texas State then moved on to singles against McNeese and dominated, taking six out of the seven singles contests.

The veterans on the Bobcat squad made their presence felt. Graduate student Callie Creath, and seniors Maria Lora, Sofia Fortuno and Graham all won their matches in impressive fashion.

Creath, Graham, and Fortuno all won in straight sets, while Lora put together an impressive three-set win after dropping her first set and falling behind 1-0.

Texas State closed out day one by defeating Tarleton 5-3 in their singles contests.

Day Two

Just as they did on day one against SFA, the Bobcats split their doubles round against Tarleton 2-2.

Mills and Graham earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory to pick up their second as a team on the weekend, while Lora and Fortuno won their first match of the season 6-1.

After finishing doubles with Tarleton, the Bobcats played a second doubles set against McNeese. Texas State picked up two more doubles wins against McNeese.

Graham and Mills continued their impressive weekend as a team by picking up their third doubles win of the weekend, winning their match 6-2.

To close out their weekend, Texas State took on SFA in a singles matchup, splitting the contest 4-4. Graham continued her strong weekend, winning her match in straight sets, while Niers picked up her first singles win of the year in a 6-2, 6-0 straight-set victory.

Texas State will return to action the weekend of Sept. 20-22 when they travel to Denton, Texas. to compete in the Diving Eagle Invite.