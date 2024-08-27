2024 Texas State football season preview

After a historic 2023 season for Texas State football, which finished 8-5 and captured its long sought-after, first-ever bowl win, the team looks to build upon its foundation.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne said he doesn’t feel that the team is affected by the lofty anticipation for this upcoming season.

“I don’t think [the anticipation] really changes anything, especially after last year when we opened up with Baylor,” Kinne said. “People talk about us and Troy in the West [Division] for the Sun Belt, but for me, it doesn’t change anything.”

Like in 2023’s preseason, Kinne placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting this offseason for the Bobcats as they looked to bolster the roster even further on both sides of the ball.

Kinne landed the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year in redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud. In 2023 at James Madison University, McCloud threw for over 3,600 yards and recorded 35 passing touchdowns.

McCloud joins an already explosive offense featuring junior running back Ismail Mahdi and senior wide receiver Joey Hobert.

Mahdi led the entire Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in all-purpose yards during 2023 while rushing for 1331 yards. Hobert broke out with 895 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions last season while earning a new name for himself as well.

Texas State’s offense appears to have juggernaut potential heading into the 2024 season with an elite back in Mahdi and the passing game duo of Hobert and McCloud.

Kinne said emulating 2023’s offensive power is a goal paired with better ball security due to last season’s amount of turnovers.

“Obviously, we want to be explosive but I think the biggest thing for us is ball security,” Kinne said. “I think we were 129th in turnovers last year and still ended up with the number one offense in the Sun Belt.”

The Bobcats’ defense will be anchored by senior defensive end Ben Bell. Bell ended the 2023 season recording 32 solo tackles, 10 sacks and one forced fumble.

The Troy Trojans are the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champions and a team Texas State has not defeated in over eight seasons. Last season’s contest ended 31-13 in Troy’s favor.

Despite the Alabama powerhouse, the 2024 Sun Belt Football Preseason Coaches Poll has Texas State as the second favorite to win the conference behind Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers received 12 first-place votes and 96 total points while Texas State received nine first-place votes and 92 total points.

The Texas State Bobcats have never won a Sun Belt Conference Championship since joining the conference in July 2013.

Three games will be circled on the calendars of Bobcat fans during 2024. Scheduled first for the maroon and gold is the UTSA and Texas State I-35 rivalry, taking place in San Marcos at UFCU Stadium on Sept 7.

Another big home game for Bobcat football is against Arizona State of the Big 12 on Sept. 12 at UFCU Stadium.

Nearly a month down the schedule on October 3, Texas State will travel to play the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champions, Troy.

This season the Texas State Bobcats look to go down as one of the best teams in school history. The season is filled with opportunities for a new era to continue with Bobcat football and a golden opportunity to boost the name of Texas State University.