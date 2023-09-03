Latest Stories
88°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Lauren Rosenberger, interior design junior, and her horse jump over the wall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Sunny Fox Farms in San Marcos.
TXST Equestrian Team gallops to a new season, competition
September 3, 2023
Texas State sophomore wide reciever Kole Wilson (2) runs after making a catch against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
Kinne era begins with a bang as Texas State takes down Baylor for historic win
September 3, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
September 2, 2023
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
September 2, 2023
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
September 1, 2023
Illustration by Madison Ware
Opinion: Students with disabilities benefit from resources
September 1, 2023

Kinne era begins with a bang as Texas State takes down Baylor for historic win

James Horton, Sports Contributor
September 3, 2023
Texas+State+sophomore+wide+reciever+Kole+Wilson+%282%29+runs+after+making+a+catch+against+Baylor%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023%2C+at+McLane+Stadium+in+Waco.+
Photo by Kenneth Prabhakar of The Baylor Lariat
Texas State sophomore wide reciever Kole Wilson (2) runs after making a catch against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Earlier in the week, Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said his team had a great opportunity to shock the world. Consider the college football world shocked.

In a complete team effort on both sides of the ball from start to finish, Texas State (1-0) claimed its biggest win in program history by upsetting 26.5-point favorite Baylor (0-1) 42-31 Saturday night at McLane Stadium in Waco.

“That was pretty fun,” Kinne said postgame. “Just really happy for our players and the university. This is a big-time win, beating a Big 12 opponent on the road in our first game.”

Kinne’s debut win provided many firsts for Texas State as it marks the first time in program history the Bobcats have defeated a Power Five team. It also gives Texas State its first win against Baylor. Entering the game, the Bobcats were 0-9 all-time against the Bears, dating back to the first time the two teams played in 1909. It was also Texas State’s first week-one win since the 2017-18 season.

Redshirt sophomore T.J. Finley got the start for Texas State over redshirt junior Malik Hornsby. The Auburn transfer went 22-30 for 298 passing yards and three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

“I think us as a team, we put our foot down and let people know we’re here and we’re coming,” Finley said.

Texas State was in control for the majority of the game, only trailing once at 3-0 in the first seven minutes of the first quarter. A 10-yard touchdown pass from Finley to sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi to cap off a 75-yard drive gave the Bobcats their first lead at 7-3, and they never looked back.

Mahdi finished the night as the leading rusher for Texas State with 83 yards on six carries and a 65-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to extend the Texas State lead to 14-6.

The Bobcat defensive front stifled the Baylor run game and was constantly pressuring redshirt junior quarterback Blake Shapen.

As a team, the Bobcats had nine tackles for loss and three sacks on Shapen, who suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during the second quarter. Shapen finished the game 21-31 for 304 yards, two touchdown passes and one touchdown run.

The defense also forced two fourth-quarter takeaways, an interception in the endzone, and a fumble recovery by junior safety Kaleb Culp in the final two minutes of regulation to seal the historic win for Texas State.

“Our defensive coordinator coach Patke does a great job of instilling confidence and the will to rally to the ball and tackle and make plays,” Finley said.

The Bears showed resilience attempting a comeback by scoring back-to-back touchdowns and a successful two-point conversation to cut the Texas State lead to 28-21 early in the third quarter.

Finley quickly thwarted any hopes of a Baylor comeback with back-to-back touchdowns, a 16-yard run and a 28-yard pass in the right corner of the endzone to junior wide receiver Joey Hobert.

Hobert finished with six catches for 105 yards and an incredible one-handed catch down the right sideline.

“We shocked the world,” Hobert said. “That’s what we came in to do, but we didn’t shock ourselves.”

Hobert’s touchdown pass gave the Bobcats 42 points, which is the point total Kinne wanted the offense to reach.

“I read the game notes,” Kinne said. “I told those guys before the game that [Dave Aranda] is 0-2 when opponents score 40-plus points, so that was kind of our magic number. If we get to 40, we feel like statistically we win.”

With this historical win in the books, Texas State will now look to its next game against UTSA (1-1). The Bobcats will look to defeat their I-35 rivals for the first time in program history and for their first 2-0 start since the 2013-14 season.

“We play a quality opponent next week. Hopefully, we didn’t get too banged up, and we’ll be able to go out there and put on another good performance,” Kinne said.

Kickoff between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Illustration by Madison Ware
Opinion: Students with disabilities benefit from resources
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas and Rhian Davis
Hobbies can fulfill your everyday life
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Football gears up to "Take Back Texas" in upcoming season
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (2) regroups for the next offensive play during a game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats lost 42-7.
Hawkins named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
Defenseman Nick Grabner shoots the puck during the alumni game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Ice and Field at the Crossover in Cedar Park, Texas.
Hockey makes changes for success after disastrous season
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *