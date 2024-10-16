Texas State shines on both sides of the ball against Arkansas State

Texas State defeated Arkansas State 41-9 during the parent’s weekend showdown after the impressive performance of redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud.

The Bobcats have now won back-to-back games after losing two straight against Arizona State and Sam Houston State.

Additionally, Texas State had its second sellout crowd of 28,000 of the season.

After allowing three field goals in the first half, the Bobcats did not allow another score for the rest of the game, keeping the Red Wolves out of the end zone the entirety of the game.

Arkansas State’s road record extended to 0-3 following its loss to Texas State.

Saturday marked McCloud’s fifth game this season with more than three touchdowns and his third with 300+ passing yards.

On the receiving note, senior wide receiver Joey Hobert continued establishing himself as the leader of the wide receiver room, with a stat line of 10 receptions and 101 yards while hauling in two touchdowns for the day. The balancing of the offensive attack was put on the back of junior running back Ismail Mahdi and his rushing ability, gaining a season-high 164 yards on 17 carries.

“We’re a really good football team, you can see that every time we play,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne stated. “That was an emotional, hard-fought, grind-your-butt-all week win.”

The Bobcats held the Red Wolves to 171 rushing yards throughout the game, preventing them from establishing a ground game. This forced Arkansas State sophomore quarterback Jalen Raynor to rely on his passing game, which Texas State’s secondary was prepared to handle, holding the Red Wolves to only 213 passing yards.

The defense’s main pillar of the game was redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Polk, who recorded a team-high seven tackles, one sack and his second forced fumble in the last two games. Another highlight from the defensive standpoint was the first interception for junior linebacker Treylin Payne, who also put two tackles on the stat sheet in the matchup against the Red Wolves.

“You know how the game is gonna go if you don’t let them in the end zone,” Polk said. “We had to not get caught in the emotions, with what happened last year, we just had to focus.”

Now after back-to-back wins, Texas State has a chance to win three consecutive games as it will travel to play a 2-4 Old Dominion team.

Kickoff between Texas State and Old Dominion is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPNU.