Arkansas State defeats Texas State to prevent series sweep

Jackson Kruse, Assistant Sports Editor
October 20, 2024
Junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) rises up to spike the ball during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Stephanie Valderrama
Junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) rises up to spike the ball during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Arkansas State sophomore outside hitter Kaitlin Whitlock notched a team-leading 13 kills en route to the Red Wolves’ 3-1 victory over Texas State Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

The loss for Texas State split the two-game series 1-1, as Texas State swept Arkansas State 3-0 in game one on Friday.

Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch accumulated six kills in set one as the Bobcats earned a 25-19 victory. Texas State took an early 3-0 lead and led the whole set, with Arkansas State failing to get within one point.

Arkansas State answered set one with a vengeance, going 3-0 over the following three sets to claim the win. In set two, the Red Wolves led 7-4 before going on a 7-0 run to make the score 14-4. A 7-1 run by the Bobcats got them within four points, but Arkansas State put them away relatively easily, winning 25-17. 

Set three looked to be a nail-biter early on, with the two teams reaching a 10-10 deadlock. However, Arkansas State went up 14-13 and shut down the Bobcats’ attack from there on, dominating the set with a final score of 25-15. 

Set four was almost a mirror image of the preceding set, as both squads battled back and forth until reaching a 13-13 tie. The Red Wolves then followed with a 12-1 run to win the set 25-14 and the match 3-1.

For Texas State, Wunsch and freshman outside hitter Caelyn Emmerling led the team with 12 kills each.

The Bobcats will look to get back into the win column against the University of Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.

The match between Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Tags:
Donate to The University Star