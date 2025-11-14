73° San Marcos
Hard-fought reverse sweep gives Bobcats their seventh consecutive win

Julia Chew, Sports Contributor
November 14, 2025
Libby Allen
Texas State redshirt junior outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) prepares to swing vs. Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State lost 3-2.

Samantha Wunsch was a dominant force for the Texas State offense, tallying 21 kills as Texas State (15-11, 10-5 SBC) won its seventh consecutive match against James Madison (20-7, 13-2 SBC) to run its winning streak to seven straight matches.

In the final series of conference play before the tournament, the Bobcats are fighting hard to earn a top seed position in the tournament. They are currently seeded third, but tonight’s win and a successful showing in the match could result in a higher ranking.

James Madison started hot in set one with a 7-2 lead. The Dukes’ offense dominated, helping to widen their lead to 17-9 in the middle of the set. A kill by senior right side hitter, Samantha Wunsch, finally got the Bobcats to double-digits, bringing the score to 10-17.

The Bobcats valiantly fought back, closing the gap to 24-21, but the Dukes ultimately overpowered the Bobcats. James Madison took the victory in the first set 25-21 after a kill by outside hitter, Kennedy Louisell.

The Bobcats successfully carried the momentum from the second half of the first set into set two. The two teams battled back and forth until Texas State took the lead at 7-6, only for the Dukes to tie it at 9-9.

Texas State’s momentum faltered in the middle of the second set with multiple consecutive hitting errors, giving the Dukes a 6-point scoring run. James Madison took the second set 25-19 after a Bobcat serving error.

At the end of set two, the Bobcats had eight total service errors and a .191 hitting percentage compared to James Madison’s four service errors and a .250 hitting percentage.

James Madison started set three with a 5-0 lead. After a five-point scoring run, Texas State tied it up at 10-10. The Bobcat offense was on fire in the latter half of the set, widening their lead to 23-18.

Texas State won the third set 25-19 after an attack error from the Dukes. The Bobcats successfully cleaned up the serving and attack errors that riddled the first two sets, ultimately leading to the set three victory.

Set four began with a 7-3 lead by Texas State. The Bobcats dominated at the net and at the service line throughout the set. A four-point scoring run brought the Bobcats to a score of 17-10. After four set points, Texas State won the set 25-21.

Texas State clawed its way back from a six-point deficit to win set five 15-12, and the match 3-2 after a kill by senior middle blocker Jade Defraeye.

Despite a rocky start riddled with service errors, excessive hitting errors and slow defense, Texas State dug deep and fought its way back to earn its tenth Sun Belt Conference win of the season.

Texas State will face James Madison University again at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

