73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Seniors end final home match with victory against Coastal Carolina in a 5-set battle

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
November 8, 2025
Aiden Fritsche
Texas State redshirt junior libero Alyssa Clark (12) celebrates against Coastal Carolina, Nov. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in 3 sets.

For six Bobcats, their final memory of the maroon and gold court will forever be marked by victory after Texas State volleyball (14-11, 9-5 SBC) battled through five sets with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-10, 8-6 SBC) to win 3-2 and complete the weekend sweep Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats secured a 2-0 weekend against the Chanticleers, improving their position to No. 3 in the Sun Belt West Division as they now sit on a six-match winning streak leading up to the final series of the regular season.

The victory marks a bittersweet milestone for six seniors, Maggie Walsh, Jade Defraeye, Samantha Wunsch, Nina Moorer, Alyssa Clark and Bailey Hanner, who competed on their home court for the last time.

Texas State started out decisively with a dominant set one, where they defeated Coastal Carolina by a landslide 25-12.

Unlike last night, however, the Chanticleers quickly returned to show they weren’t ready to load the bus any time soon, putting up a fight in set two and defeating the Bobcats 25-21.

With both teams looking to get a hand up in the third set, Coastal Carolina set the tone by going on a four-point streak out of the gate. Attack errors haunted the Bobcats in set three, as they were unable to maintain control and ultimately allowed the Chanticleers to earn their second set 25-21.

Coastal Carolina had the opportunity in the fourth set to split the weekend with Texas State; however, the Bobcats dug in to steal the fourth set 25-22, evening the set count once again and forcing the teams to a full five sets.

With momentum on the Bobcats’ side, Texas State forced a six-point gap early in the fifth game. Although the Chanticleers closed the gap and chased the Bobcats’ lead, Moorer put the match to rest with a heated kill, earning victory in the final set 15-12.

Across the box score, Texas State and Coastal competed closely, though in the end, the Bobcats’ ability to complete attacks provided a hand up over the Chanticleers.

Attacking highlights were spread across the Texas State roster with five players surpassing double digits in kills, including Wunsch and Moorer, who led the team with 13 each.

Defraeye continued to display her value at the net as the Bobcats’ leader in blocking, totaling nine on the day.

Only one weekend remains in the Sun Belt Conference before the conference tournament begins, where Texas State has an opportunity to become back-to-back champions before heading to the Pac-12 next summer.

The Bobcats’ next match will be against the SBC leader, James Madison University, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, in Hattiesburg, Virginia, with streaming available on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Texas State junior outside hitter Nina Moorer (9) prepares to hit the ball against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats swept the Chanticleers 3-0.
'Cats command the court, sweep Chanticleers to open senior weekend
A Texas State trophy case in the Texas State Hall of Honor in Strahan Arena, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
Texas State coaches reflect on time in the Sun Belt before move out west
Texas State sophomore guard Franck Emmou (2) attempts a dunk, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats beat Texas A&M-San Antonio 114-55.
Bobcats blow out TAMU-San Antonio in home opener
The Office of Equity and Inclusion is located at the JC Kellam Administration Building near Moon Street and Sessom Drive. The office manages Title IX programs as well as claims and investigations regarding sexual misconduct and discrimination.
Burglary reported in J.C. Kellam
Texas State junior forward Constance Agyemang passes the ball, Saturday, October 18, 2025. Texas State won 6-1.
Texas State heading back to Sun Belt final after 1-0 victory against South Alabama
Fences sit alongside the sidewalk by the San Marcos River, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rio Vista Park. The fences were there to mitigate litter and safety issues.
Rio Vista fencing led to cleaner, safer park
More in Sports
TXST guard Mark Drone (4) attempts a layup during the men's basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won the game 102-93 in double-overtime.
Texas State can’t find any answers in first game of season with loss to Falcons
Texas State graduate defender Kennley Bradley (12) narrowly avoiding a tackle from a James Madison defender, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Bobcats lost 4-2 against the Dukes.
Bobcats head to semifinals after nailbiter penalty shootout against Dukes
Texas State senior tennis player Emily Niers hitting a backhand at the River State Shoot out, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats close the fall season on high note at States Up Slam
Sophomore Saniya Burkes (2) dribbling the ball up-court, Monday, November 3 2025, At Strahan Arena. TXST lost 72-66.
Texas State drops season opener to Ohio despite 30-ball from Burks
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles up during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball look to end Sun Belt era on a high note
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) leaps and reaches out to make a field goal during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
New look men's squad aiming for success in final Sun Belt Season
More in Volleyball
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyssa Clark (12) celebrates after a point. Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-2.
Texas State stays in Halloween spirit, brings the brooms out against Southern Miss
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a win, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 3-0.
Bobcats win third consecutive match with victory over Golden Eagles
Texas State junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) prepares to swing at the ball, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in 3 sets.
Texas State sweeps ULM again, caps off perfect weekend
Texas State redshirt junior opposite hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) celebrates, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won in 3 sets.
Texas State sweeps Warhawks to end three game slide
Boko boogies down with the latest Bobcat cohort to join the Texas State family during Fandemonium at UFCU Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State's goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyaas Clark (12) hitting the ball against South Alabama, Thursday, Oct. 9. 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats would win 3-2.
Bobcats drop match in five sets to Arkansas State
Donate to The University Star