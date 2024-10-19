82° San Marcos
Bobcats “Dig Pink” for breast cancer awareness, sweep Red Wolves

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
October 19, 2024
Meg Boles
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together after a successful rally against Arkansas State. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

On Friday night, redshirt sophomore Samantha Wusnch led Texas State volleyball with 12 total kills in the Bobcats’ 3-0 sweep against Arkansas State at Strahan Arena.

Texas State entered Strahan Arena searching for a win on the newly installed Teraflex court during “Dig Pink Weekend” to bounce back after two losses against the Troy Trojans the previous week.

“We know we’re in a very competitive conference, and every night, we have to be ready for everyone’s best, so we just put our hard hats on and went to work this week,” Head Coach Sean Huiet said.

In the first set, both teams forced a tied score nine times throughout the match with back-and-forth points that ended in a 25-24 win for Texas State.

The Bobcats managed their way to a win in the first set with 16 kills compared to the Red Wolves’ 11, with five kill points each coming from junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner and freshman outside hitter Caelyn Emmerling.

Texas State showed strength in serving, slamming eight aces onto Arkansas State throughout the night, three of them in the second set, an improvement from only two aces and nine serving errors last week against the Trojans.

“We didn’t like the outcome from last weekend, and we went to work this weekend,” Huiet said. “As you can tell, we worked on serving this week. That’s been a priority to us, but I’m just really proud to have the numbers we had tonight.”

 

Texas State junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) leaps in the air to spike the ball during the match against Arkansas State. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena. (Meg Boles)

The Bobcats secured the second set win, fighting through three score lead switches. Texas State limited errors to three in the set, creating a widened point gap at 25-17.

Entering the third set, the Bobcats hoped it would be the night’s final face-off to sweep the Red Wolves.

Texas State facilitated 46 kills throughout the night, many with credit to fifth-year setter Ryan Torres’s 41 assists in three sets.

“The passing was really good tonight, and Ryan [Torres] [did] a great job getting us in one-on-one situations, getting us good sets where you can work around their block that really helped,” Hanner said.

Accumulating four blocks, three aces, and 14 kills in the third set, the Bobcats swept the court with a final third-set score of 25-20, securing the night’s win.

The Bobcats will play a second match against the Red Wolves on Saturday, October 19, at 2 p.m. at Strahan Arena. 

