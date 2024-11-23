62° San Marcos
Bobcats sweep App. State, roll into SBC championship

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
November 23, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.

For the seventh time in eight years, Texas State volleyball punched its ticket to the Sun Belt Conference championship match. The Bobcats swept Appalachian State University 3-0 Saturday afternoon at Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama, to clinch another championship appearance.

Texas State came out in set one and immediately began to limit App. State’s offensive attack. The Mountaineers only tallied 12 kills against the Bobcats in set one, nearly the same as their 11 errors. Texas State tallied only eight kills in set one. But, due to App. State’s 11 errors and six Bobcat blocks, Texas State won the set 25-18.

Set two was the most competitive set of the match, as it was back and forth from the opening serve. In total, the set featured 12 ties and five lead changes. Texas State was down five points early but managed a rally to tie the set at 10-10. From that point, things were back and forth all the way to a 24-24 stalemate. With the score tied, Texas State freshman outside hitter MJ McCurdy came through with back-to-back service aces, giving the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats came out hot in set three, going on an early run and establishing an early lead. App. State fought to stay in the match, bringing it within a couple of points, but Texas State reestablished the lead after another rally late in the third set. From then on, the Bobcats kept the pressure on the Mountaineers, ultimately putting them away 25-18 and clinching their spot in the Sun Belt championship match. Texas State has yet to drop a set during the tournament.

The Bobcats will meet the winner of Arkansas State University and Georgia Southern University in the SBC championship match. Texas State split its two matches with ASU during the regular season and did not play GASO.

Texas State will play for the SBC championship on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. at Foley Sports Tourism Complex. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

