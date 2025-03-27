Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos

Professional sports are making their way to Strahan Arena this weekend for three League One Volleyball (LOVB) games where Texas State Volleyball head coach Sean Huiet will take the commemorative first serve.

LOVB Volleyball, a women’s professional volleyball league with six teams from around the nation, began its inaugural season in January. One of those teams is located in San Marcos’s I-35 neighbor, Austin, Texas.

This weekend, LOVB Austin will play its final regular-season home games against LOVB Omaha and LOVB Madison at Strahan Arena.

Austin is scheduled to play Omaha at 7 p.m. on Friday and Madison at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Austin is undefeated against Omaha and holds a 1-1 record with Madison.

Austin is 5-8 overall in the league and currently sits at No. 4 with four games remaining in the season.

A game between Omaha and Salt Lake City is also scheduled at Strahan for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the LOVB games at Strahan Arena can be purchased through the Texas State events website for both days. Tickets prices for Friday and Saturday start at $12. Tickets for Saturday will provide access to both games of the double-header.