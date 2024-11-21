Three Bobcats named to First-Team All-Sun Belt

Junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch and fifth-year setter Ryann Torres were all awarded First-Team All-Sun Belt. The Bobcats are the only team in the conference with three players named first-team all-conference.

The three players were also named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team.

Defraeye was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week once during the season. She ranked fifth in the Sun Belt for blocks with 73 in conference play and averaged 1.28 blocks per set.

Defraeye’s hitting percentage in league play of .396 leads the conference. While leading the team in blocks with 116 this season, she also surpassed 250 career blocks.

Wunsch was awarded Sun Belt First-Team All-Conference for the second year in a row. In 2024, Wunsch was a two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, matching her total from a year ago. Her 234 kills rank third in the conference, along with her 4.18 kills per set. Wunsch is the only player in the Sun Belt to have more than 200 points while maintaining a hitting percentage of over .300 in league play.

Torres collected three Sun Belt Setter of the Week awards, matching her 2023 season, on her way to winning Sun Belt Setter of the Year and earning First-Team All-Conference. She led the league in assists per set in conference play with 10.87. Additionally, she holds four of the top five individual highs in conference games for assists in a game with a limit of three sets. In just 55 sets, Torres was one of two setters in the Sun Belt to surpass 590 sets in the season.

Torres set a career-high in assists with 944. She put her hitters in the right spot all year, helping Texas State to a hitting percentage of .240.

Throughout the season, Torres did more than set up the attack. She is among the top five on the team in service aces (19), digs (213) and blocks (43). Additionally, Torres tallied 2,000 career assists in her final season.

The Bobcats are set to take on James Madison in their first match of the conference tournament. The match will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama, and will be available to stream on ESPN+.