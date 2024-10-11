Football updates from around the Sun Belt Conference

After defeating Troy 38-17, Texas State football is slated to return to UFCU stadium to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves. With the Bobcats set to resume conference play this Saturday, the race for the Sun Belt title heats up, and retaining tempo with key rivals is important as the 2024 season continues to unfold.

SBC West:

Arkansas State (3-2):

Arkansas State sits at 3-2 after an important win over South Alabama following back-to-back losses to ranked teams. With redshirt senior quarterback Jaylen Raynor leading the pack, the Red Wolves intend to keep their foot on the gas going into another conference matchup vs the Bobcats this Saturday.

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1):

Louisiana has had a strong beginning to the 2024 season, sitting at 4-1 and averaging 37 points per game. Redshirt senior quarterback Ben Wooldridge has thrown for over 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns, while the Ragin’ Cajuns’ ground game adds balance with 767 rushing yards. Their defense held offenses to fewer yards per game amongst the entire SBC at 289.8 per game. Redshirt senior kicker Kenneth Almendares remains perfect on field goals, with his longest being from 50 yards out.

Louisiana-Monroe (4-1):

Louisiana-Monroe sits at 4-1 this season, riding high after wins against Jackson State and UAB. The Warhawks’ defense has been more than sturdy, holding UAB to just six points in week 2.

Offensively, freshman running back Ahmad Hardy has been a key contributor, with solid performances in multiple games. The quarterback duties have been divided between redshirt junior General Booty and redshirt freshman Aidan Armenta. ULM will look to keep their momentum as they head into conference play.

Southern Mississippi (1-4):

Southern Miss is off to a rough start in 2024, sitting at 1-4. The Golden Eagles are struggling offensively, averaging 15.8 points per game while allowing 31.4 points. Their ground game has been weak, with only 73.4 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they’re giving up over 400 yards per game.

Troy (1-5):

Troy is off to a rough start this season, sitting at 1-5 overall and 0-2 in Sun Belt play. The Trojans have struggled on both sides of the ball, allowing 27.83 points per game while scoring only 20.67. They’ve also allowed an average of 181.8 rushing yards per game, and their offense has been inconsistent, totaling 791 rushing yards and 1,214 passing yards. Despite these struggles, Troy has a solid 48.1% third-down conversion rate and has gone a perfect 13-for-13 in the red zone this season.

SBC East:

James Madison (5-1):

The Dukes are creating a strong push for the Sun Belt title with a 5-1 record. Their offense averages roughly 439 yards per game, highlighted by 192.8 rushing yards, which ranks them 41st nationally. Redshirt quarterback Alonza Barnett III is key to James Madison’s success, tallying 1,472 passing yards and 125touchdowns with just one interception. Defensively, they are stable, allowing just 17.5 points per game.

Appalachian State (3-2):

The Mountaineers currently sit at 3-2 and face challenges with their defense, which give up an average of 28.6 points per game. On the flip side, their offense has shown flashes of talent, averaging over 400 per game. They want to find consistency as they continue through conference play.

Georgia Southern (3-2):

With a record of 3-2, Georgia Southern relies heavily on its air raid-style approach, averaging 268 passing yards per game. However, the Eagles defense continues to struggle ranking dead last amongst sunbelt teams in yards allowed.

Coastal Carolina (4-2):

The Chanticleers hold a 4-2 record. However, their run defense is a major concern, permitting 399.7 total yards and 200 rushing yards per game. Coastal Carolina has a powerful offense led by sophomore quarterback Ethan Vasko, but defensive adjustments are needed to solidify wins against tougher opponents.

Marshall (3-2):

The Thundering Herd, at 3-2, has showcased a tough defense, allowing opponents to gain fewer than 330 yards per game. However, their offense has had issues finding consistency, particularly in the passing department, which they may want to improve to contend within the Sun Belt​.