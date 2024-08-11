Texas State soccer wins exhibition match over Abilene Christian 4-2

Texas State soccer was triumphant in its preseason exhibition road game against Abilene Christian University Friday night at Elmer Gray Stadium, resulting in a 4-2 win and high hopes for the team’s 2024 campaign.

Playing with a handful of new talent, the Bobcats came to change the tone from its disappointing 2023 Sun Belt Conference performance in which they lost 2-1 in the second round and finished 3-3-4 across Sun Belt competitions.

The Wildcats started the action early. From a throw-in by Texas State, Abilene Christian redshirt sophomore forward Peyton Hill gained possession and then met the top center of the goalpost to score the first goal of the evening late in the seventh minute.

The Bobcats matched this momentum just seven minutes later as junior midfielder Lily Erb intercepted a Wildcat pass at midfield and shot off her right foot to meet the bottom left of the goal, tying the match 1-1.

After coming onto the pitch just seconds prior, junior forward Alexis Neal scored the Bobcats’ second goal by surprising redshirt junior goalkeeper Savannah Alba with a shot at the bottom right side of the goal.

In the 42nd minute with an assist from Wildcat senior midfielder Taylor Sarver, freshman forward Amelia Miller tied the match 2-2 after tucking one into the bottom left corner of the net.

This draw was short-lived as senior defender Kennley Bradley and sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith assisted Neal on her second goal of the night in the 43rd minute. This pushed the Bobcats ahead 3-2 as they entered halftime.

Texas State solidified its lead in the 45th minute when fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa shot and cleared the goalkeeper’s attempt, bringing the Bobcats up 4-2 and cementing their first victory of the pre-season.

The Bobcats will attempt to take this momentum against Rice University in its 2024 season opener.

Kickoff between Texas State and Rice is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th at Holloway Field in Houston. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.