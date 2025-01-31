71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Ragin’ Cajuns upset Bobcats in White Out game

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
January 31, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State graduate student guard Drue Drinnon’s (55) shot is blocked by Louisiana senior guard Michael Thomas (52), Thursday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 61-70.

Chancellor White scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, Kentrell Garnett added 15 and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns upset Texas State 70-61 at the annual White Out game at Strahan Arena on Thursday.

The Bobcats went into the matchup with a 7-1 home record, while Louisiana entered with a 2-3 record on the road.

“Maybe we assumed because we’re home and we played this team at their place and was able to get the win that [a win] would just happen,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said.

Louisiana shot 10-for-17 from three-point range, and Texas State went 4-for-17. The Ragin’ Cajuns also outscored the Bobcats 15-5 on fast break points and 17-10 on points off turnovers.

Louisiana and Texas State traded leads for much of the night, but the Ragin’ Cajuns went ahead 45-44 with 10:38 left in regulation and held on for the remainder of the game.

“[The Ragin’ Cajuns’] confidence [and] their toughness took over, and we did not respond,” Johnson said.

Despite coming off seven straight double-digit scoring performances, Tylan Pope scored just two points on 1-for-8 shooting. Kaden Gumbs had a strong night, accumulating 17 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Texas State’s conference record worsened to 5-5, and Louisiana’s improved to 5-5.

The Bobcats will stay in San Marcos and take on the top team in the Sun Belt, the Arkansas State Red Wolves, at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State women's basketball team huddle during a timeout while playing Troy, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 58-105.
Grayson's double-double pushes the Lady Eagles past the Bobcats
Members of corporate Buc-ee's and the city of San Marcos celebrate breaking ground on the physical Buc-ee's construction on Jan. 29 at the southwest corner of Yarrington and IH-35.
Buc-ee's breaks ground with new San Marcos location
Texas State students hold signs reading slogans such as 'Speak for the ones who can't" at a protest against the nationwide ICE raids Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Stallions.
TXST community holds protest against ICE raids
2025-26 FAFSA improves on past issues
2025-26 FAFSA improves on past issues
Bobcat Crawfish Co. founders Riley Mella (Left) and Jagger Lechler (Right) stir crawfish, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Riley Mella.
Student-run business bring Louisiana flavor to San Marcos
Creative efforts allow for sustainability to thrive
Creative efforts allow for sustainability to thrive
More in mens-basketball
Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pinion's 17 points leads Red Wolves to victory over Texas State
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope continues to shine with 25-points in win against Louisiana
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope named Sun Belt Player of the Week, Lou Henson National Player of the Week
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson Shine in Bobcats' Overtime Victory
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cruise by Panthers, earn first home win of 2025
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
More in Sports
Texas State softball players do one last chant with the crowd after their loss to A&M at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcat softball gathers preseason honors ahead of 2025 opener
Texas State football coach GJ Kinne walks back to the sidelines after a timeout during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Who will be Texas State’s starting QB?
Sports betting culture replaces fandom
Sports betting culture replaces fandom
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State Football conference outlook
Texas State freshman Mariela Gonzales sprints in the 400m during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State Track and Field excels in first meet of 2025 season
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) tries to steal the ball from ULM junior forward Laila Walker (12), Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Walker’s double-double leads ULM past Texas State women’s basketball
Donate to The University Star