Ragin’ Cajuns upset Bobcats in White Out game

Chancellor White scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, Kentrell Garnett added 15 and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns upset Texas State 70-61 at the annual White Out game at Strahan Arena on Thursday.

The Bobcats went into the matchup with a 7-1 home record, while Louisiana entered with a 2-3 record on the road.

“Maybe we assumed because we’re home and we played this team at their place and was able to get the win that [a win] would just happen,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said.

Louisiana shot 10-for-17 from three-point range, and Texas State went 4-for-17. The Ragin’ Cajuns also outscored the Bobcats 15-5 on fast break points and 17-10 on points off turnovers.

Louisiana and Texas State traded leads for much of the night, but the Ragin’ Cajuns went ahead 45-44 with 10:38 left in regulation and held on for the remainder of the game.

“[The Ragin’ Cajuns’] confidence [and] their toughness took over, and we did not respond,” Johnson said.

Despite coming off seven straight double-digit scoring performances, Tylan Pope scored just two points on 1-for-8 shooting. Kaden Gumbs had a strong night, accumulating 17 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Texas State’s conference record worsened to 5-5, and Louisiana’s improved to 5-5.

The Bobcats will stay in San Marcos and take on the top team in the Sun Belt, the Arkansas State Red Wolves, at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.